I was born and raised in Jalisco, Mexico. In 1981, My parents moved myself and my 10 siblings to Chicago where we have resided since. The experience of learning a new culture, language, and way of life was challenging but has ultimately shaped me into the hard-working, adaptable, and solution-oriented leader I am today. I obtained my bachelor’s degree in 1996, becoming a first-generation college graduate and the first person in my family with a degree. I began my professional career working in politics, but always considered owning my own restaurant one day. It was because of my late father’s belief in that passion, I ventured into the realm of entrepreneurship, aiming to benefit and impact my family and community through food.

In 2013, I decided to open the very first Cilantro Taco Grill, inspired by my home country to bring something different and authentic to the Mexican food space in Chicago, a concept that combines the food we love from taquerias with a modern, refreshed feel.

When we opened the doors to our first location in Stone Park, Illinois, and was thrilled with how many people loved our food. It started out as a vision to establish just enough locations for my siblings and I to each own and operate and became a concept that I’m eager to share with the entire country.

Because of Cilantro Taco Grill’s ability to give Latino families an opportunity to build generational wealth, franchising has grown into my next dream. In August of 2023, that dream turned into a reality as we opened up franchising nationally. Since then, we’ve joined forces with powerful investors like Fransmart and Armando Christian Perez (Pitbull), which has fueled franchise growth within our brand.

Our goal is to grow what we believe is the next generation of Mexican fast casual concepts to more than 1,000 units worldwide over the next 10 years, with initial efforts focused on the nation’s largest markets. The decision to embrace entrepreneurship and share my family’s culture has been quite the journey and I can’t wait to continue to share the flavors of Jalisco with the world.

What was your first job?

I graduated from Northern Illinois University with a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science and Government. Following graduation, I began working for the circuit court of Clark County, Illinois as a Spanish interpreter. During the second half of my tenure, I served as a juvenile probation officer. In my 8 years working in the judicial system, I met an array of people from all different backgrounds. I not only learned a lot about the government, but I also learned a lot about people. And I learned that I wanted to create something that brought people together and give opportunities to others to start their own business and build their future.

What’s your favorite menu item at Cilantro Taco Grill?

Every item on our menu is great because it’s authentic Mexican food! However, if I had to pick a favorite that we currently have on our menu it’s by far the Cecina a la Mexicana which is a thin salted steak.

What’s your favorite cuisine aside from Cilantro Taco Grill?

Whether it’s Chinese food or Japanese food, I’m a huge fan of any Asian cuisine. I really enjoy the spices that are incorporated into all Asian dishes.

Who inspires you as a leader?

My first and forever hero is my father, Javier “Don Javi” Morfin. He is not only the inspiration behind Cilantro Taco Grill, but the inspiration behind who I am today as both a man and a leader. Aside from my father, I’ve always admired former President, Ronald Regan. Throughout the entirety of his political career, he served as a huge advocate for immigrant families like mine. He truly believed in the contribution that immigrants bring to the United States and in 1986 signed the Immigration Reform and Control Act that made thousands of immigrants’ legal residents, including my family. Without the change that President Reagan sparked within our government, Cilantro Taco Grill would not be here today.

What’s the best piece of advice that other restaurant executives should hear?

The biggest piece of advice for individuals at any leadership level is establishing relationships with your employees. Your employees are an integral part of the puzzle of success. At Cilantro, we strive to lead with empathy and treat our employees like family. As a result of establishing that mutual level of respect, 60 percent of our employees have been with the brand for five or more years. Truly valuing your employees drives growth throughout every aspect of your company.

What’s some of your interests outside of work?

I’ve always had a passion for charity and giving back to the community in any way that I can. I’ve created a non-profit foundation named after my father, the Don Javier Morfin Non-Profit Foundation, that focuses on giving back to people who have experienced loss due to natural disasters.

Recently, we collected toys for the children of Acapulco that were impacted and lost everything in the hurricane. We also sponsored and donated to local youth sports. We’re just getting started and are excited to build up the foundation further to help more communities across North America.