I’ve been so fortunate to spend my career at the intersection of strategy, operations, and people, building and scaling franchise businesses in a way that prioritizes the success of those at the heart of the brand: the franchisees. Today, as president and Chief Store Officer of Edible Brands, I have the opportunity to bring those experiences to a multi-brand platform with extraordinary potential.

My background spans a wide range of disciplines, from logistics and business intelligence to domestic and international growth, which has equipped me with a broad lens for leading complex organizations. Over the years, I’ve held executive leadership roles at brands like Domino’s and Caribou Coffee. Each experience reinforced my belief in the power of franchisee-first leadership. I’ve seen firsthand how aligning teams around a shared vision, streamlining operations, and obsessing over unit-level profitability can create lasting, scalable success.

At Edible Brands, I’m responsible for overseeing operations, development, and strategic initiatives across our three core businesses: Edible Arrangements, Rōti Modern Mediterranean, and Edibles.com. My early focus has been on refining team structures, creating clarity across the organization, and ensuring that every decision we make drives stronger performance at the store level. I believe profitability is the engine that powers everything else, when franchisees win, the brand wins.

What excites me most about this role is the opportunity to modernize and elevate legacy brands while fostering innovation across emerging concepts. Whether it’s investing in smarter technology, simplifying operations, or creating growth opportunities for our franchise partners, my goal is to build a platform that makes it easier for our operators to thrive.

I take a people-first approach to leadership. I believe the best ideas come from those closest to the work, and that collaboration, transparency, and trust are essential to building a high-performing culture. We’re at a pivotal moment in Edible Brands’ evolution, and I’m energized by the work ahead, bringing clarity to our vision, momentum to our operations, and lasting value to our franchisees, guests, and team members.

Leading with purpose and building with discipline—that’s the mindset I bring to the table. And at Edible Brands, that’s how we’ll grow.

What was your first job?

My first payroll job was at McDonald’s in Shelbyville, Kentucky.

What’s your favorite menu item at Edible/Rōti Modern Mediterranean?

My favorite Edible Arrangement menu item is our chocolate-dipped apple wedges. My favorite Rōti Modern Mediterranean menu item is our Harissa Chopped Salad.

What’s your favorite cuisine aside from what you offer at Edible/Rōti Modern Mediterranean?

Without any question, it’s pizza. I love pizza because it can vary so much from region to region, allowing local taste profiles to be showcased.

Who inspires you as a leader?

Patrick Doyle at RBI is so inspiring to me. I feel fortunate for the years I was able to learn from him.

What’s the best piece of advice that other restaurant executives should hear?

Franchise profitability is the most important ingredient to your brand’s expansion.

What are some of your interests outside of work?

My wife and I take every opportunity we can to travel. We love to experience different cultures and cuisine.