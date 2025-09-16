We’ve proudly been farm-to-table since day one—long before it became a trend. Since 1981, we’ve focused on delivering made-to-order meals using fresh, honest ingredients served with genuine hospitality. Our founders, Greek immigrants with a strong sense of community and an entrepreneurial spirit, built the brand on values that still define us: generosity, quality, and treating every guest like a friend.

Farmer Boys stands out in the fast-casual space by blending elements of full-service hospitality with the speed and convenience of drive-thru. We hand-chop vegetables, hand-crack cage-free eggs, make our dressings from scratch, and blend shakes with real ice cream. And we do all of it while offering a high-touch experience through dine-in, drive-thru, and takeout. In an era where automation is everywhere, our guests still value that personal connection.

Our long-standing partnerships are another pillar of our commitment to quality. We’ve worked with Henry Avocado for over 20 years, sourcing peak-season avocados from Escondido, Mexico, and Peru. Galasso’s Bakery, a local family-run business in Mira Loma, delivers fresh (never frozen) buns and bread daily. Perricone Farms creates our unique blend of craft orange juice locally in Beaumont California. And Lingle Brothers has been roasting our coffee for nearly two decades. These relationships allow us to offer a consistently premium experience that truly tastes fresh.

As we continue to grow, our focus isn’t just getting bigger—it’s being better. We’re using digital tools to reach new audiences and evolving how we market without losing the soul of the brand. Our new Farmstand Boxes are our answer to great value with farm quality. They go beyond the cosmetic “refresh” narrative and introduce modular, rotating menus as a response to economic pressure, consumer burnout and the limits of traditional LTO.

Farmer Boys has always been a bit of an outlier in the industry—in the best way. We don’t reinvent the menu just to chase trends. We perfect the way we deliver familiar, craveable food. We’re traditional AND innovative. We’re fast, but intentional. That unique mix is what has helped us resonate across generations.

I’ve always loved how messy, dynamic, and people-driven the restaurant industry is. It keeps us moving, thinking, solving. Farmer Boys mirrors that energy—rooted in tradition but never standing still. It’s the kind of brand that reminds you why you fell in love with this industry in the first place.

What do most people not know about you?

I’m a reformed introvert. When I’m off the clock I tend to blend into the background of society and keep a low profile. Coaching my son’s Little League team is all the weekend excitement I need.

What’s your favorite menu item at Farmer Boys?

I actually have a few; breakfast would the all-beef chili breakfast burrito, salad the Cobb with our handmade ranch of course, our sourdough chicken avocado sandwich is my original favorite item, and for an LTO our parmesan-Crusted sourdough cheeseburger (if you ask nicely they might make it for you)

What’s your favorite cuisine aside from Farmer Boys?

I love Japanese and Persian cuisine, really any clean and simple foods. Lots of protein and veggies! A lettuce wrapped Farmer Burger is a great high protein lunch that leaves you feeling satisfied and taste amazing.

How do you maintain a work-life balance?

Not very well if I’m being honest, but I’m always trying. Work can be a blizzard a times where I just need to keep moving forward to get through it but once on the other side I try to find time to disconnect and recharge. Spending time with my family is a must but I also try to be intentional about finding time for myself which usually includes wandering around Southern California coffee shops.

What’s the best piece of advice that other restaurant executives should hear?

Be bold, keep learning, and don’t be afraid to fail but ask lots of good questions so you minimize failures. Surround yourself with smart people and let them be smart, it’s not about whose idea wins it’s about the best idea winning.

What are some of your interests outside of work?

I have an 8-year-old son and a 2-year-old daughter, so baseball and barbies are my life. Between games, scouts, dance, and birthday parties I golf a bit, and work out to get my blood moving. Being out in open spaces allows me to mentally unwind. which helps relax my mind.