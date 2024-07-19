I like to think my career in the beverage industry really kicked off with my first job as stock boy for my neighborhood beer and wine shop in New Jersey. Over the last 20 years, I’ve seen the evolution of the industry firsthand—including the tremendous growth of the tea/bubble tea market in the U.S.—and have had the privilege of leading incredible teams at Jamba, Coca-Cola, Colgate, Dasani, Dunkin’ bottled coffee, and Gold Peak and Honest teas.

Prior to Gong cha, I was the president of Jamba where I successfully integrated the company into Focus Brands (now GoTo Foods)and led its digital transformation. Before Jamba, I spent 12 years with The Coca-Cola Company, where I was the General Manager and VP of Brand Marketing for the US tea and coffee business. I helped transform Coca-Cola’s tea portfolio to capture the No. 2 market share position, while also pioneering the company’s entrance into the ready-to-drink coffee category.

In 2023, I joined Gong cha as the president of the Americas region, which includes 400 locations in the territory, and 225 in the U.S. We have achieved a remarkable 19 percent, year-over-year growth in U.S. store count, and clinched the No. 1 position in the Tea category on Entrepreneur magazine’s prestigious Franchise 500 list for the third consecutive year. Gong cha was also honored as the category winner of Top Food & Beverage Franchises at the 2023 Global Franchise Awards.

These accomplishments are a reflection of Gong cha’s rapid growth trajectory, positioning as the world’s premier bubble tea brand, as well as the enormous growth of the overall category. We have a highly engaged consumer fan-base that is passionate about the quality and freshness of our teas and feels a connection to the brand through the social media presence we’ve worked to cultivate over the past several years. Additionally, bubble tea is highly customizable, and our primary customer base of Millennials and Gen Z-ers often view their order as a form of individuality and self-expression. Our franchisees are able to meet this level of customization within a small footprint and low-labor model, which makes for strong store profitability.

After 10 years of franchising in the U.S., we just announced the launch of direct franchising, marking the second phase of our expansion strategy in the Americas. Direct franchising will complement Gong cha’s existing master franchise model, and further accelerate our growth trajectory by allowing experienced partners to develop multiple markets in parallel. Over the past two years, our team has built a robust support system, making significant investments in technology, launching a brand marketing fund, and nearly doubling the size of our U.S. team, in order to strengthen this growing network of partners. It’s an exciting time for the bubble tea and craft beverage sector, and I’m looking forward to what the future holds for Gong cha.

What was your very first job?

I always had an entrepreneurial spirit and began mowing lawns for a lot of neighbors when I was 12. I received my first real paycheck as a stock boy for a neighborhood beer/wine shop in NJ (if you don’t count my time as a kid model for Colgate Toothpaste and other brands).

What’s your favorite menu item at Gong cha?

Green Tea with Honey and coconut jellies .

What’s your favorite thing to drink aside from bubble tea?

I do love beverages and staying hydrated. Still love having an ice-cold Coke at least once a week; and Old Fashioned on weekends.

Who inspires you as a leader?

I’ve been influenced by a lot of great leaders. I hold in high regard leaders who have consistently delivered outstanding results. Coach K (Mike Krzyzewski) is someone I’ve always admired. I had the chance to meet him during my time as a student at Duke. I have always been inspired by the way he motivated his players (and the Duke fans) and the results he and his teams were able to deliver.

What’s the best piece of advice that other restaurant executives should hear?

In franchising, we can all prosper if we can get our incentives aligned to propel sustainable growth. For me personally, when I have to deal with a dispute or conflict, I start by putting myself in the other person’s shoes. That tends to help us quickly find common ground to work with.

What are some of your interests outside of work?

Spending time with my family first and foremost! I enjoy cycling and triathlons too, along with skiing and golf time, time permitting.