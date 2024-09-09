The restaurant industry has always been a passion of mine ever since I had my first experience working in a bakery in Florence, Italy, at 11 years old. Learning all I could about the industry over the years, and participating on “Top Chef,” eventually led to the opening of my first restaurant hospitality company in 2015, which has continued to grow since. The most important thing I have learned on this journey is the importance of continuing to evolve with the industry while staying true to your brand and what you wish to accomplish with it.

It is no secret that the COVID-19 pandemic permanently changed the landscape of the restaurant and hospitality industry in several ways due to the inability to interact with others, labor issues, and rising costs. While that time created a struggle the industry that many are still recovering from, it was an eye-opening experience that gave me the opportunity to assess the many vulnerabilities in the restaurant space and come up with a solution. That solution became JARS. I wanted to create a concept that could be resilient under the circumstances we saw in 2020 and accessible to entrepreneurs who might be intimidated by the industry.

JARS by Fabio Viviani was born from knowledge I accrued over years of experience launching and building restaurant concepts. I saw the many aspects of the business and how they held people back from entering the restaurant industry. Kitchen equipment is a huge barrier for entrepreneurs entering the restaurant space. JARS entails a considerably smaller investment because it requires a minimal kitchen buildout with no grills, vents or hoods necessary. JARS also requires a small labor force of one to two employees to assemble JARS desserts and keep operations running smoothly. There is no need for an executive chef, and employees each go through a one-day, in depth training program to set them up for success. These factors set up franchisees to quickly receive a high ROI and provide a decadent dessert for guests to enjoy.

Since launching in 2022 I’ve worked to remain innovative in the brand’s growth trajectory and partnered with Fransmart. Last year we celebrated the opening of the flagship JARS location in Chicago, opened the first franchisee-owned location in California, and signed the brand’s first international deal in the U.K. 2024 is shaping up to be the biggest year yet for JARS as we prepare for more grand openings, brand partnerships and a rotating menu of new flavors.

What was your first job?

I discovered my passion for food as a young child. At 11 years old, growing up in Florence, Italy, I started working at a local bakery in my hometown baking pies. I grew up in a family that didn’t have much and even though you can’t be employed until 14–15 in Italy, I took a night job from midnight to 7 a.m. every night. I would then get my backpack at 7:15 before biking to school each day.

What’s your favorite menu item at JARS?

I have a huge sweet tooth so it’s difficult for me to just pick one. As of right now I have to say it’s our newest JAR that we partnered with the Girl Scouts on—the Mint Chocolate Chip Express Jar. It’s absolutely delicious, and I loved working with Madeline to get this added to the menu.

What is your favorite cuisine aside from what is offered at JARS?

My favorite cuisine has to be something with chicken and fresh pasta—I like to mix it up and add different things, but it’s something that can never get old.

Who inspires you as a leader?

My team always inspires me to be a better leader! I do it for them, and the more your team grows, the more you do.

What is the best piece of advice you have that other restaurant executives should hear?

The best piece of advice I can offer my fellow restaurant executives is to prioritize authenticity in everything you do. Stay true to your passion, your brand, and the unique experience you want to offer your customers. In an industry that’s constantly evolving, genuine connections and a commitment to quality will set you apart and create a lasting impact. Always strive to deliver more than just a meal—deliver an unforgettable experience that reflects your genuine love for what you do. Put yourself in the right state of mind and be good to people. By being good to people, good things will come.

What are some of your interests outside of work?

Outside of work, I enjoy spending time with my family, farming, and gardening, I also enjoy combat sports.