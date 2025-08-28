The restaurant industry has been a central part of my life for more than three decades. What began as a simple passion for hospitality has grown into a career that’s taken me across nearly every corner of the business – from full-service fine dining to quick-service restaurants. Along the way, I’ve had the privilege of launching and operating a variety of concepts, each one teaching me invaluable lessons about leadership, creativity, and perseverance.

When I first acquired an award-winning pizza concept, one thing was clear: the crust was easily the star of the show. That fan-favorite dough sparked an idea – what else could we create with it? After some experimenting, I developed a prototype for a hoagie roll in collaboration with a renowned bakery who gave their stamp of approval. After that, I knew we had something special.

That experience became the foundation for Knuckies Hoagies. From the beginning, Knuckies has been more about great sandwiches – it’s about creating a space where food brings people together and restaurants feel like part of the neighborhood. Today, I focus on developing our leadership teams, overseeing operations, collaborating on restaurant design, and crafting menus that keep guests coming back for more. One of the things I’m most proud of is our commitment to consistency and quality across every location, made possible by strong vendor relationships and attention to market trends.

Building Knuckies has deepened my faith, strengthened my gratitude for family and friends, and given me a greater sense of purpose in both life and business. Through it all, I’ve held fast to my core values. I never wanted the pursuit of success to overshadow what matters most – my relationship with the Lord, my incredible wife of 32 years and our three amazing children. That foundation has kept me grounded, no matter where the business takes me.

Knuckies isn’t just a brand. It’s a reflection of my personal and professional journey. Whether through community involvement or franchise expansion, my mission remains the same: to build something that makes a difference—one hoagie, one guest, and one community at a time.

What do most people not know about you?

I am a two-time cancer survivor. In 2013, I was diagnosed with Stage 4 neck and throat cancer. I underwent 7 rounds of chemo and 35 treatments of radiation. In 2016, the cancer returned—this time limited to my tonsil—and I underwent a radical tonsillectomy. I’ve now been cancer-free for nine years! Both experiences were challenging in different ways, but they strengthened my reliance on my Savior, my family, and my friends.

What’s your favorite menu item at Knuckies Hoagies?

I love a lot of our hoagies, but if I had to pick just one, it’d be our Cheesesteak – it melts in your mouth. We use freshly shaved USDA choice steak and white American cheese. You can keep it classic or dressed up with toppings like sauteed onions, green peppers, our home-made chimichurri, or our home-made cherry pepper relish.

What’s your favorite cuisine aside from Knuckies Hoagies?

As a native Floridian, I am definitely a seafood guy! I love fish blackened or “crusted” fish – especially with a great sauce to complement it.

How do you maintain a work-life balance?

Early on in my career, I made a commitment to not let money be my passion. My passion was the Lord, my wife, and my kids. That mindset made it easier to keep my amazing wife and kids as my top priority. That’s not to say there weren’t seasons where things got out of balance – but I always made sure it didn’t stay out of balance for long.

What’s the best piece of advice that other restaurant executives should hear?

Stay true to your personal convictions and never compromise. Build meaningful relationships along the way. Be willing to pivot when needed — as long as it doesn’t deter you from your mission or vision.

What are some of your interests outside of work?

I love serving as a Doorholder at Passion City Church Atlanta and spending time with my incredible family. I love being Papa T to our three little grandsons. As a former tennis player at the University of Nebraska, I enjoy playing pickleball and absolutely love riding dirt bikes.