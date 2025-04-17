By now, you may have heard of Hawaiian barbecue, a cuisine rooted in Hawaii that has made a big splash nationally, the way surfing did back in the 50s. I am proud to lead L&L Hawaiian Barbecue, a Hawaii-based franchise that’s leading the way in and bringing the plate lunch to the world. L&L has grown from modest roots in Honolulu to a now global chain with nearly 230 locations across the United States and the world. As I enter my fifth year as the company’s CEO, I pause to reflect back to “why” we’re doing what we do.

L&L’s roots, like many businesses in Hawaii, started from the dream of immigrants who came to the United States for a better life. For our founders, Eddie Flores, Jr. (my father) and Johnson Kam, a new life in America was challenging—resources were few, language barriers persisted, and interpersonal networks were non-existent. The restaurant industry provided them the opportunity to prove their work ethic, flex their ingenuity and build their foundation.

Their partnership in the venture blossomed into success with the L&L restaurant not only succeeding but multiplying from the mid 70s and into the 80s. Seeing first-hand how the restaurant industry could lead to a brighter life, L&L started franchising in the 90s allowing others, including many immigrants, to own and open their own restaurants.

From those humble beginnings, L&L Hawaiian Barbecue has grown into the No. 1 Asian Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine and in 2024 was ranked by Yelp as No. 21 on its list of Top 50 fastest growing brands in America. Despite our accolades and accomplishments, as CEO I proudly carry forward our mission of creating opportunities and perpetuating the Aloha spirit. This job is truly a joy as every day I get to help other individuals and families achieve their American Dream.

What was your first job?

My first job was as a cashier at my local L&L. I ended up being terrible at the job, but I will never forget the lessons I learned in interacting with people and relationship building.

What’s your favorite menu item at L&L?

My favorite has always been the Chicken Katsu. The crunch of the panko, the tenderness of the chicken, topped with the sweet and tangy Katsu sauce—it’s my go-to.

What’s your favorite cuisine aside from L&L?

Growing up in Hawaii, we are lucky to have a lot of different Asian cuisines. I don’t think I can choose a favorite! I love pho, sushi, dim sum, poke—it’s too hard to pick just one.

Who inspires you as a leader?

My greatest mentor has always been my dad. Knowing the stories of his childhood–you would think the chances of someone like him being successful were so slim. But he was born an entrepreneur, full of great ideas and the ability to execute them. I love that I have the opportunity to work and learn from him. Not only is he a great role model in the office, but he has been a tremendous father figure as well.

What’s the best piece of advice that other restaurant executives should hear?

As a franchise organization, we build meaningful partnerships with our franchisees. What has made us so successful are the authentic relationships we build along the way. My goal as the leader has never been the success of L&L corporate, my focus is the success of my franchisees, and from there, our whole brand will continue to be lifted.

What are some of your interests outside of work?

I have a 2-year-old son who keeps me very busy! It is such a joy to watch him grow up and I love getting him involved with L&L—he’s already “worked” the L&L booth at two Waikiki SPAM Jam events and has attended a few restaurant conferences!