Taco Cabana is more than just a destination for Mexican flavors—it’s a brand that thrives on connection, collaboration and community. For nearly 50 years, Taco Cabana has been a Texas staple, celebrated for its bold, fresh flavors and dedication to an exceptional guest experience. Now, we’re bringing our craveable, Mexican-inspired dishes to new customers across the U.S.

My journey with Taco Cabana began in 2008. I started as a district manager and worked my way to Regional Director of Operations, VP of Operations and now to president and COO. The restaurant industry is a dynamic and challenging field, but one that has shaped me as a leader and a professional. Each step in my career has shown me the importance of operational excellence, a people-focused approach and an unwavering commitment to delivering value to guests.

Today, I define my leadership style as “shoulder-to-shoulder.” I enjoy working alongside our incredible teams in the restaurants and corporate office to protect and grow the Taco Cabana brand. This hands-on, collaborative mindset fosters a culture of partnership, ownership and accountability, ensuring every employee feels connected to our mission and is recognized for their contributions. Guided by our corporate values and a deep appreciation for the hard work of our team members, I am focused on driving growth while staying true to Taco Cabana’s roots. This means nurturing our people, innovating our menu and expanding our footprint across the country to bring our signature flavors to new communities.

As we look to the future, Taco Cabana’s growth is boundless. Our focus on flavor, innovation, operational strength and franchise expansion is positioning us for national success. For anyone considering a leadership role in the restaurant industry, my advice is simple: dive in, stay curious and embrace the journey. This business has a way of transforming not just careers, but lives – and I’m living proof of that.

What was your first job?

My first job was working at a hotel resort managing the reservation desk, scheduling bookings, checking guests in and handling their requests. This job gave me exposure to interacting with guests and was formative in building my communication skills.

What’s your favorite menu item at Taco Cabana?

Right now, it’s our brisket – it is so good! I like it best on street tacos. The 14-hour, mesquite-smoked brisket combined with the corn tortilla, fresh onions and cilantro is simple yet bursting with flavor.

What is your favorite cuisine aside from what is offered at Taco Cabana?

I love Mexico City-style street food! There is nothing like getting tacos al pastor at a late-night stand. It’s culture and tradition wrapped up in a tortilla!

Who inspires you as a leader?

I’ve been influenced by so many leaders in my career, but my biggest inspiration is my father. I look at his decision to uproot the family and move away from his native country, leaving everything behind for a new life. His drive, ambition and tenacity is unwavering, even today at the age of 84. Watching him live with such determination and resilience makes me inspired and proud.

What is the best piece of advice you have that other restaurant executives should hear?

Focus on three pillars: One, know your business inside and out. Understand the food, operations and systems that make everything run smoothly. Cultivate a hands-on relationship with every aspect of the operation; two, know your people. Every team member brings a unique talent to the table. Identify your team’s strengths and find ways to leverage them effectively; and three, know your customer. Learn everything you can about them – their needs, preferences, demographics and behaviors. This insight will help you understand what they seek in a dining experience and what drives their loyalty.

What are some of your interests outside of work?

Outside of work, my life revolves around my family. In this industry, finding time for family can be challenging, so I focus my free time on them. Whether it’s traveling, watching movies, dining out or spending an afternoon barbecuing in the backyard, my priority is quality family time.