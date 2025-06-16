We Sell Restaurants is the nation’s leading and only business broker franchise focused on restaurants. The franchise has sold thousands of restaurants and maintains a listing inventory of nearly $400 million online at their powerhouse restaurant-for-sale marketplace, including independent and restaurant franchises for sale.

In the two decades since founding the brand, We Sell Restaurants has grown exponentially. We have been recognized by publications as a top supplier and earned a coveted spot on the INC. 5000 list for three consecutive years based on our rapid trajectory. This success extends to our franchise network, where we rank 25th nationally in franchisee satisfaction, a testament to our commitment to excellence in the restaurant resale and franchise market.

My dedication goes beyond driving company growth. For over a decade, I’ve championed women’s advancement and the franchise model. I am the Past Chair of the International Franchise Association’s Women’s Franchise Committee, Board Member of the IFA, and Incoming Chair of the Franchisor Forum.

My experience as a franchisor in a breakthrough segment of the restaurant industry instilled in me the vital importance of cultivating relationships, particularly with our franchisees, who are integral to our success. People are the cornerstone of our business, and fostering genuine connections is paramount in this industry.

What was your first job?

My first job was surprisingly, not in the food industry. My first job was at a pharmacy behind the counter since I could get a work permit for retail at age 14. My parents were both hard workers, and that work ethic really rubbed off on me.

By college, I had shifted into the service industry, waiting tables. During that time, I also pursued my love for broadcasting at the campus radio station, where I became the first female general manager and, at the time, the youngest in the station’s history.

What is your favorite cuisine?

I’m a bit of an adventurous eater, so I don’t have just one favorite cuisine. I’m always excited to try new things and explore different flavors. In fact, I never thought I’d enjoy sushi, but it totally surprised me!

Who inspires you as a leader?

There are so many inspiring leaders in the franchising world, but if I look beyond that, someone who’s always impressed me is Winston Churchill. His strategic vision, his ability to understand the world around him and anticipate the future—those are qualities I truly admire in a leader.

What is the best piece of advice that restaurant executives should hear?

The restaurant industry can be tough, no doubt. There’s always pressure, and in recent years, has not been easy. But my advice is this: remember your passion. When you invest yourself fully, the rewards are incredible. It’s about more than just a business; it’s about creating experiences and connecting with people through food. That passion will fuel you through the challenges and make the successes even sweeter.

What are some of your interests outside of work?

I’m an avid reader, and my choice of books really depends on my mood—anything from fiction to non-fiction. I recently finished “The Psychology of Sales and Negotiations” by Brian Will. Gardening is another passion of mine It’s a great way to de-stress and connect with nature.