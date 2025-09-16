One of QSR’s fastest-growing concepts is getting another accelerant. Franchise Equity Partners, a private investment firm with $1 billion of committed capital, announced Tuesday it’s acquired a majority stake in 7 Crew—the second-largest franchise owner of rapidly expanding beverage chain 7 Brew. As part of the deal, FEP will carry out 7 Crew’s existing development agreement to open more than 200 new stands in addition to the 50 it currently directs.

Existing investors, Masked Rider Capital—a Lubbock, Texas, based family office—and real estate development firm Red Sky Holdings will retain significant equity stakes, according to a release. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“This partnership with Franchise Equity Partners marks an exciting new chapter for 7 Crew and the 7 Brew brand,” Kendra Burris, CEO of 7 Crew, said in a statement. “FEP brings not only capital but also deep operational expertise, a long-term vision, and an alignment with our commitment to our employees and customers. Together, we will accelerate development across Texas, Florida, Oklahoma, and New Mexico, expanding our footprint while strengthening our ability to deliver the people-first drive-thru experience that defines 7 Brew and our culture to cultivate kindness.”

MORE: Why 7 Brew is One of the Most Compelling Growth Stories in America

FEP managing director, head of investment David O’Donnell, added 7 Brew and 7 Crew aligned with the firm’s approach to invest “in outstanding operators of category-defining brands.”

7 Brew has wasted little time scaling up. Founded eight years ago in Rogers, Arkansas—home to the first Walmart—the chain had just 14 locations at the start of 2022. It’s a number that would hike to 50 by end of year and explode across 2023. 7 Brew lifted by a net 140 restaurants that calendar to hit 180. Last year, it posted similar net growth of 141 stores to bring its footprint to 321. That’s about 2,100 percent growth since 2022.

At this point, there is only one larger drive-thru-only coffee chain in America at Dutch Bros, which recently eclipsed 1,000 units.

7 Brew claimed in its recent FDD to have about 2,500 future stands under development agreements. And there were 228 projected franchised openings for 2025 alongside 14 company stores.

There are reportedly roughly 460 7 Brews today, per Tuesday’s release. The chain serves espresso-based coffee, chillers, teas, 7 Energy, 7 Fizz Sodas, and more

Average store gross sales across the measured system in 2024 was $2.041 million. Median sales were $2.061 million. The highest-earning 7 Brew generated $3.978 million and the lowest $888,964.

These 7 Brews averaged about 510 square feet and, as of year-end 2024, were open an average of 22 months. The longest-operating store was on the market for 95 months. The youngest, 12 months. Store-level EBITDAR (not inclusive of rent and costs tied to real estate) was 29.34 percent (average of $426,000).

“We are thrilled to have FEP join the 7 Brew family,” said 7 Brew CEO John Davidson, who leads 7 Brew’s parent company Brew Culture, based in Springdale, Arkansas, and has held that role since January 2020. “We truly look forward to the new partnership”