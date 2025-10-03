As we continue to break down this year’s QSR Drive-Thru Report, one thing to keep sight of is how traditional operations are balancing with innovation. Even the flashiest tech won’t land if basics are fractured.

In this conversation with Peter Perdue, chief operating officer of Burger King U.S. and Canada, there was an emphasis on non-negotiables—items like cleanliness, maintenance, and ensuring customer experience remains central to any evolutions in the lane.

Here was our conversation.

In the past few years, we’ve been tracking the KPIs of drive-thru success and how that’s evolved. Is it speed? Accuracy? Friendliness? And how has consumer preference shifted alongside. So what metrics right now for Burger King are you zeroing in on when it comes to drive-thru excellence? In other terms, what have become the table stakes of QSR drive-thru?

We continue to see that our guests are looking for a higher level of food quality, order accuracy, and service from a friendly and helpful team member in a clean environment. Cleanliness in the drive-thru can be just as important as inside the restaurant, including the premises of the restaurant, the drive-thru speaker box, the signage and windows. Our guests also expect good quality of service in the drive-thru during all dayparts (ex. breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacking) and across all days of the week, so our focus has been improving consistency in the overall level of service we offer so that guests get the same experience no matter when they visit our drive-thrus.

In what ways are you using technology to power the drive-thru experience today across the brand? What do you think the next frontier might be?

While there are new frontiers of technology available, we are focused on executing the platform we have today to the best of our ability. We want our outdoor digital menu boards to present our food in a way that’s both craveable and easy to navigate, and we want the screens to have no downtime, with accurate sync deployments throughout the year when stability updates and new menu experiences are deployed. And, we want our guests to be able to hear our team members clearly and accurately, and likewise, we want our team members to be able to hear our guests clearly when ordering at the speaker box. Our focus is to ensure technology serves its purpose and allows for clear and accurate communication between our team members and guests.

The POS system is also critical in the drive-thru to create a smooth level of service from the restaurant to the guest. We are in the midst of rolling out the PAR POS system and are focused on ensuring the change management provides a more reliable and productive tool. This will help team members solve problems for our guests that are not easy enough for the team member to manage today, such as product outages due to equipment maintenance or inventory depletion. We’re always trying to avoid offering a product to guests that isn’t available knowing the frustration and confusion this can lead to on both ends.

Specifically, what are your thoughts on AI and how it plays into the present and potential equation?

There are a wide array of possible applications when it comes to AI, but the area we believe has the most near-term value with practical and cost-efficient implementation is through solutions that make our team member and manager’s roles easier. This means leveraging AI to enable our team members and managers to deliver better service that improves food quality, order accuracy, friendliness, and the efficiency the restaurant can do this, ultimately improving guest outcomes.

What are some drive-thru innovations Burger King has made in the past year?

One of the innovations that we are most excited about is a new team member and restaurant manager tool. The platform takes a variety of data feeds that helps our teams prioritize service or activities that will let them see in real time things they can do or improve to provide better guest experiences. One of the applications of this tool uses a Large Language Model to produce data around team member interactions with guests, which can help us understand things like if there are products guests are asking for that we are unable to provide. From there, the restaurant can use that data to implement a sold-out solution, improving the guest experience and operations.

Given all of these technology advancements, how is the company ensuring hospitality remains at the forefront of the employee-customer interaction?

We believe that the overall the quality of service across the QSR category, including at BK, needs to improve. We aim to improve guest service at Burger King by focusing on quality—both the quality of our food and the accuracy of each item and the full order; friendliness—our restaurant teams are focused on treating our guests with care, it’s important we aim to connect, appreciate and respect every guest we serve; and we need to ensure an efficient service for the guest and for team members—this means reducing obstacles that get in the way of an enjoyable interaction with good food and service that is easy for our restaurant teams to execute.

Lastly, as we’ve asked for the last few years, if you had to describe the “drive-thru of the future,” where would it begin, from asset to flow to KPIs and beyond?

Whether single or multiple lanes, we believe guests continue to value the convenience of a drive-thru. Parents don’t want to have to unbuckle the kids and take them out of the car seats on each trip, and they want an enjoyable break with good quality food, at a fair price with trustworthy ingredients and served with helpful and friendly service. And all our guests want reliable and consistent experiences from Sunday through Saturday, at breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Our KPIs will remain anchored to serving individual or large groups well—with excellent quality, friendliness, and efficiency. Less than a 5-minute overall speed of service is appropriate when offered with a high level of quality and friendliness. The future of the drive-thru in a lot of ways means getting the basics right.