Wendy’s and its fresh, never frozen square burgers, holds deep roots in chicken, too, with its spicy sandwich arriving in 1995—a good 24 years before the so-called “chicken sandwich wars” enveloped the category on social media.

But U.S. CMO Lindsay Radkoski and the team recognized more-pressing trends swirling in recent years. In 2024, U.S. per capita chicken consumption was expected to rise to about 102.1 pounds, surpassing 2023 levels, while per capita beef consumption was stable or increasing only slightly to a shade over 59 pounds. Chicken consumption per capita has lifted nearly every year since the mid 1960s.

In plain terms, consumers eat a lot of chicken. Yet beyond this wider reality, QSR, in particular, has seen growth flood through two sectors of late—beverage (snacks), and chicken. Brands like McDonald’s have created specialty divisions to address the opportunity; its signature McCrispy sandwich is a $1 billion brand globally. The two largest average-unit volume brands among the top 50 grossing chains in the U.S. by systemwide sales are chicken concepts—Chick-fil-A, at $7.5 million, and Raising Cane’s ($6.56 million).

It’s gotten to the point where chicken itself webs into sub-segments, from tenders, like Raising Cane’s, Zaxby’s, Guthrie’s, etc., to wings, sandwiches, bone-in, and on the evolution goes.

So for Wendy’s, Radkoski says, the brand had two choices, as is often the case when a trend elevates into a frenzy: It could race to join in, or it could watch, learn, and arrive to market on its own terms.

Wendy’s chose the latter, as it officially revealed this week with “Tendys.” The new chicken tenders join Wendy’s core menu nationwide, and were developed with seasoned, crispy breading and all-white-meat chicken (McDonald’s launched its tenders back in May).

Radkoski says Wendy’s spent more than a year, “probably closer to 18 months,” on development, working with suppliers to ensure it felt good about specs, process, and the craft that went into creating Tendys. “We’ve watched the positives and negatives, the learnings,” she says of the category.

Wendy’s involved franchisees and tested through a couple of markets. In addition to flavor and appearance, it wanted to pilot Tendys in the “real world” so execution aligned. Six brand-new sauces meant six recipes and iterations. Radkoski says Wendy’s made sure it got each right from a flavor note and pairing perspective. Ranch, in one example, was improved so much it’s now a refrigerated product.

The full sauce lineup:

Wendy’s Signature: Wendy’s signature creamy sauce with hints of black pepper and hot sauce.

Wendy’s signature creamy sauce with hints of black pepper and hot sauce. Sweet Chili: Sweet and subtly spicy sauce with a touch of tang including notes of sriracha, garlic and ginger.

Sweet and subtly spicy sauce with a touch of tang including notes of sriracha, garlic and ginger. Scorchin’ Hot: Creamy hot sauce with a heat that builds, the company said.

Creamy hot sauce with a heat that builds, the company said. Creamy Ranch: As noted above.

As noted above. Honey BBQ: A little bit sweet, a little bit smoky. A lot of barbecue.

A little bit sweet, a little bit smoky. A lot of barbecue. Honey Mustard: Sweet honey and lightly tangy mustard with a rich Dijon flavor.

Wendy’s chicken tenders are available as three- or four-piece options and can be ordered as part of a combo meal or al la carte. Each comes with two dipping sauces (more carry an upcharge). There’s a two-piece Kids’ Meal (one sauce) option as well.

Returning to the broader theme for Wendy’s, Radkoski says, it would have been easy to look around and observe chicken’s surge. But Wendy’s wanted to begin the process with customers. “Why are they eating more chicken now than they have?” Radkoski says. “And as we started to do the work on our menu more recently, as we were looking at the next chapter for Wendy’s, staying modern, relevant to a younger QSR consumer, as we’ve refined our consumer target, we looked backward in order to go forward.”

Radkoski is referencing Wendy’s aforementioned legacy in chicken. In more recent times, it made headlines with “Saucy Nuggs” (was it a boneless wing or a nugget?).

Simply, core menu or innovation, “we’ve done a lot with chicken,” Radkoski says.

Wendy’s variety of sauces, the company believes, will keep customers coming back.

“We’re really known for flavor,” she adds. “So when we thought about what’s out there right now, the choices consumers have, and the unique place we believe Wendy’s can carve out, it wasn’t only about the tender itself, but the sauces became a huge part of the conversation and really where we saw a lot of excitement when we did the work with consumers.”

As with any launch, especially a core one, Wendy’s went heavy on guest research and tapped its supplier base to mine data, whether it was about optimal sauce lineups or retail trends.

Radkoski says Wendy’s felt having a “Signature Sauce,” which in some ways reflects the tender-matched profile of what you see at Raising Cane’s, Zaxby’s, Guthrie’s, etc., was table stakes for what today’s younger consumer expects. Ranch, too, she says, is a must, which is why Wendy’s spent so much care refining it. Then, it asked how it could dial up other options to stand out.

“You think about a portfolio,” Radkoski says. “How do you maximize reach and grow coverage with consumers, and have things that are very unique and distinct to Wendy’s?”

One example is Sweet Chili. Wendy’s could have unveiled a sweet and sour sauce and stayed pedestrian, she says, but this presented a chance to unroll an updated take. There’s more flavor intensity and balance and it’s relevant to a Gen Z category that flocks to sauces.

Something else Wendy’s noticed through research and hands-on tests were customers, again, with a spotlight on younger cohorts, liked to mix sauces to make meals more personal. They’d combine ranch with Scorchin’ Hot, for instance. “That mixability,” Radkoski says, “really leads to endless ways that you can create flavor with Wendy’s sauces, and that was in mind when we thought about how the sauces complement each other within the lineup as well.”

Framed another way, there’s a reason Wendy’s dropped six options instead of one.

Radkoski admits this is a crowded space. But being distinctly Wendy’s in a sea of fast-food options is nothing new to the brand’s marketing ethos. It’s an outlier DNA that stretches back to Wendy’s founding days when Dave Thomas took fresh beef and formed a square so the corners of burgers would hang over buns. He felt that sight conveyed better quality and would help Wendy’s separate from peers, even if it didn’t have the scale to compete otherwise.

The chain often frames this as “not outspending the other guys but outplaying them.” You see it everywhere from sass on social media to collaborations, such as its SpongeBob Krabby Patty setup to the more recent Wednesday “Meal of Misfortune.”

Radkoski, who has been with Wendy’s since 2011, starting in an investor relations function (she was named U.S. CMO in March 2023 and joined the senior leadership team in May 2024), knew the marketing for Tendys had to follow the brand’s offbeat playbook. That started with the name. “We like to have fun, and it doesn’t have to be super serious,” she says. “Our name so easily lends itself to a nickname for the product. And the way we’re going to talk about it is our tenders are so bold and juicy and crispy, and the sauces are so amazing, you’re going to want to know them on a first-name basis.”

Wendy’s Tendys are a core product offering, not a fleeting LTO.

This, too, Radkoski continues, plays into a changing generation of QSR customers. Gen Zers speak a different language. They nickname everything. So not only does this help ensure messaging ties back to Wendy’s and doesn’t get attributed to a competitor, Radkoski says, but the company created a fresh way to talk about the product that gives it credibility. Sometimes you need more than product attributes to get social media buzzing.

But the sauces and quality, Radkoski adds, is how Wendy’s will turn that trial into frequency as customers explore variety.

“I can geek out on some of what the team went through,” she says of the ideation process. “It takes time, and we had conversations once we knew what was happening competitively. We said, ‘we’re not going to rush it. We’re not going to change our launch [date]. We’re going to do it our way.’”

The details worked down to packaging. Tendys come in vessels built for dunking, with a dip-cup cutout that holds sauces.

“It’s a reflection of how consumers want to eat,” Radkoski says. “We want to enable a better, elevated experience of a little perforation or cut-out for the sauce. Those are things that take a little bit of time. An 18-month timeline in total and then producing for 6,000 restaurants in the U.S. at scale. Training our system. We wanted to do it the right way, which meant it wasn’t maybe the fastest as you think about some of our competitors and other things that have launched recently.”

Interim CEO Ken Cook said in Q2 Wendy’s chicken tenders “performed better than our largest competitor” and toward the top of the entire competitive set, including those brands that specialize in chicken. “This also gives us the ability to innovate off of this core menu item going forward, which also gives us a lot more potential to do things differently in that protein chicken category,” he said in the company’s earnings.

And speaking more on marketing, and this idea of Tendys existing “on a first-name basis,” some Wendy’s restaurants are going to rebrand as “Tendy’s” in October. It’s a playful takeover approach Wendy’s executed in the past when it themed a SoCal drive-thru into a SpongeBob experience. The company did the same with a haunted Wednesday’s drive-thru in Norwalk Radkoski says led to lines eight, nine hours deep.

Doing this, she notes, jumpstarts social and earned media ahead of paid. Expect a similar blueprint with Tendys.

“We know that creators, influencers, customers and fans want to feel like they’re a part of getting the message out,” Radkoski says, adding “Tendy’s” locations will have a “red-carpet feel.”

Imagine flights and beverage pairings with sauces. “We’ll make it really fun and bring to life a craft that went into the development of the product itself, the experience, and the sauces,” Radkoski says, “so that people can experience it in a hands-on, immersive way. And for us, of course, it’s about those restaurant takeovers, but also all of the content those people will then have on their social that gets covered in different ways.”

One thing Radkoski wants to make clear, however, is Tendys are not a fleeting moment in the product timeline. They’re joining Wendy’s central offerings and giving the brand another anchor to leverage a chicken category that’s driving growth and occasions throughout the segment. “And again,” she says, “that’s why we took the time to do it right.”