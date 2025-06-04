What started as a passion project for Alexis Woodman became a case study in purpose-driven leadership—proof that when women are mentored and given a platform, they don’t just rise; they lift entire communities with them. While working at Kaldi’s Coffee Roasting Company as an intern-turned-business development specialist, she was taken under the wing of Lyndsey Patel, then head of sales and business development, and Tricia Zimmer, co-owner.

Last year, Patel brought together restaurant brands—from Kaldi’s Coffee to Shake Shack and Raising Cane’s—to raise awareness and funds for her campaign with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS). The goal: raise as much money as possible toward a $50,000 research grant supporting therapies for blood cancer patients and other targeted immunotherapies.

As a Women in Restaurant Leadership (WiRL) board member committed to developing young changemakers in the industry, Patel saw in Woodman both promise and purpose. She believed Woodman would thrive with the support of the WiRL platform—and, in turn, inspire restaurant operators to lead with greater community impact.

“Alexis’s passion is infectious, and the drive to be in service to others is something that connects a lot of people in hospitality. We’re craving connection more than ever,” Patel says. “When I nominated her to run an LLS campaign, I also wanted to deepen her roots in the WiRL community. The inspiration and leadership found there quickly turned her energy from a ripple into a wave of philanthropy.”

Now, Woodman is running her own campaign for LLS Visionary of the Year, called “STL Strong,” in support of the St. Louis community. Like Patel, she has tapped into the incredible power of using restaurants as a vehicle for good, with local chains like Taco Buddha, Kaldi’s Coffee, and The Biscuit Joint answering the call with their activations.

“The Biscuit Joint is in a forgotten part of St. Louis, and we wanted to revive this area by connecting with the community around us. We do a charity biscuit dish every month, and when Alexis approached us, it was a no-brainer,” Elliott Brown, chef and owner, says. “As a brand, supporting the community is in our fabric. It’s not a buzzword to get people in the door. Helping others has always been our goal, and customers know we’re being genuine.”

With the support of Patel, Taco Buddha and Kaldi’s Coffee collaborated with Woodman to launch a rooftop event in St. Louis in early May, bringing the community together to raise money through tacos and espresso martinis. This event followed a pickleball tournament hosted in partnership with Chicken N Pickle, a Midwestern staple known for its philanthropic outreach and ties to the WiRL community.

“So much can happen around your restaurant table. Guests had the opportunity to do something meaningful for their community because restaurants gave them the bridge to do so along with their meal and interaction,” Patel says.

Through the inspiration of the WiRL network, the support of her mentors, and the backing of the St. Louis restaurant community, Woodman is now $20,000 closer to her goal of raising $50,000 for an LLS-backed research grant. While the primary donation window and Visionary of the Year fundraiser end June 6, additional donations can still be made through the end of the month by visiting Woodman’s fundraising page or supporting participating local restaurants.

“My friend’s mother, Dana, was a huge part of the St. Louis community and passed away from cancer. I want to secure a research grant in her name, and I won’t stop until I achieve this for their family,” Woodman says. “Hospitality taught me I can love my work and make an impact through it. The WiRL community of leaders built the foundation of who I am and inspired me to go for it.”