For advertisers, the equivalent of Andy Warhol’s “famous for 15 minutes” might be “effective for 15 seconds”: if you can get a great score with a short-form ad, you’re onto something creatively. Our top QSR ad pick this month comes from Jersey Mike’s, with a 15-second spot which makes the most of its brief length, using a top celebrity well to generate feelings of simple joy in the viewer. “Pocket” packs a star performance, a product focus and a surreal twist into its limited screen time.

Central to the ad’s appeal is Danny DeVito, appearing here as himself, just a guy who loves Jersey Mike’s cookies. He’s not alone, as the camera guy, the sound guy and a tiny person who lives in his pocket love the cookies too. It’s a good way to end the ad with a silly but memorable image, and one that harks back to previous Jersey Mike’s ads, which have used both DeVito and his pocket pal before.

As our Test Your Ad results show, though, Jersey Mike’s have already done the emotional work by the time the pocket guy appears. That’s down to DeVito’s warm performance, projecting a sense of genuine enthusiasm for the product rather than going for a hard sell. The ad comes over as playful and self-aware—DeVito bringing in the cameraman and sound engineer makes it feel like he’s having fun on set, not faking enthusiasm for an ad.

It raises the question of how brands like Jersey Mike’s should use celebrities in ads. What are they getting right here? In our work at System1 we’ve realized that the idea a celebrity is a guaranteed advantage for a brand is something of a myth. In our Super Bowl testing, for instance, ads with celebrities score on average no better or worse than ads without them.

But of course, if you use a celebrity well, they can be a huge advantage. The first rule of celebrities is to take what they’re known for and amplify it. In DeVito’s case, he has a reputation as a loveable, everyman sort of guy, and Jersey Mike’s are playing into that here. The second rule is to be consistent. Creative consistency is always a benefit in advertising, as some of the biggest brand benefits and lasting business effects can take time to pay off.

With Jersey Mike’s, the fact DeVito has starred in their ads for a while is a real asset. It means the commercial needs no real set-up or explanation. It just jumps in with the actor and the product. It’s one reason an ad this short can perform so well in testing.

The ad gets an Exceptional 5.0-Star Rating. Even in a strong category like QSRs, where the average is a high 3.3-Stars, that’s an excellent score, which predicts high levels of long-term share gain given the appropriate investment. The ad also gets an Exceptional score in Spike Rating, the predictive measure for short-term sales impact. It’s an example of what can be done with a celebrity on the brand’s wavelength and the confidence to use them well.

Vanessa Chin is the SVP of Marketing at System1, The Creative Effectiveness Platform that predicts and improves the commercial impact of ads and ideas. Vanessa leads US marketing efforts to enhance visibility and expand business opportunities. Previously, she was Marketing Director at ALDI, supporting its transformation into the fastest-growing US grocery chain. Vanessa has also worked at Leo Burnett, MARC USA, and BBDO, with expertise in advertising, brand development, and global marketing operations.