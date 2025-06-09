Last month, Panda Express served up something special, not just food, but feeling. Their latest ad, developed in partnership with creative agency Opinionated, stands out as a heartfelt tribute to family, culture, and connection. Released in honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, the ad skillfully taps into the emotional language of food and affection, earning it System1’s QSR Ad of the Month.

The spot opens with a scene many viewers will recognize: a young man sitting in his living room, likely doing homework, when his family enters and interrupts him. Rather than a direct heart-to-heart, the aunts have chosen a more playful and familiar route. They perform a karaoke rendition of a sentimental song, eventually delivering a message that feels both deeply personal and widely relatable: “Have you eaten yet?”

That question is more than a mealtime check-in. For many families, especially in Asian American culture, it’s a phrase filled with meaning and an everyday expression of love, concern, and care. The ad gently explores that subtext, showing how a culturally specific gesture can carry universal emotional weight. It also cleverly lands the practical solution: no, he hasn’t eaten yet, but Panda Express has him covered.

The campaign follows on the heels of Panda Express’ Lunar New Year ad, which also featured the extended family dynamic, showcasing a new boyfriend navigating the scrutiny of sharp-witted aunties. That previous effort was praised for its humor and authenticity, and the brand builds on that momentum here with a more tender tone.

What makes the ad so effective with consumers, according to System1’s Test Your Ad platform, is how well it balances cultural specificity with broader appeal. Among a nationally representative audience, the ad performed strongly, achieving a 3.5-Star Rating (on a 5-Star scale predicting the creative’s long-term brand-building potential) thanks to its warmth and storytelling. But it was among Asian American viewers that the spot truly resonated. This group rated the ad at an impressive 4.6 Stars and gave it a standout Spike Rating, predicting excellent short-term sales impact. Many respondents highlighted how the aunties reminded them of their own families and how food often stood in for words that were harder to say.

System1 refers to this type of reaction as the “Diversity Dividend,” when an ad built around a specific cultural insight not only connects with the featured group but also wins over the broader public. It’s a rare but powerful outcome, and one that Panda Express has managed to achieve with this campaign.

“’Have You Eaten Yet?’ is how love is expressed across countless kitchen tables in American households,” said Fabiola del Rio, vice president of integrated marketing communications at Panda Express. “At Panda, we’re celebrating this universal truth—that sometimes the deepest care isn’t spoken directly but served on a plate. Through our Aunties’ stories, we’re sharing this beautiful cultural expression that resonates far beyond Asian American communities to anyone who’s ever been asked this simple question by someone who loves them.”

Part of the success lies in the execution. The aunties aren’t stereotypes, they’re full of personality, good humor, and genuine care. The karaoke twist adds charm and leaves the door open for a continuation of the series.

It’s a smart move by Panda Express, a brand that continues to lean into its Asian American roots while keeping storytelling front and center. The message of care through food is timeless, and the creative expression here gives it new life.

In a crowded QSR field where brands often compete on promotion and menu innovations, Panda Express is setting itself apart by building emotional connections. That kind of resonance can’t be bought, it has to be earned. This ad shows they understand not just their food, but their audience.

Keep an eye on this campaign. If the aunties have anything to say about it, Panda Express may be asking, “Have you eaten yet?” for many ads to come.

Vanessa Chin is the SVP of Marketing at System1, The Creative Effectiveness Platform that predicts and improves the commercial impact of ads and ideas. Vanessa leads US marketing efforts to enhance visibility and expand business opportunities. Previously, she was Marketing Director at ALDI, supporting its transformation into the fastest-growing US grocery chain. Vanessa has also worked at Leo Burnett, MARC USA, and BBDO, with expertise in advertising, brand development, and global marketing operations.