McDonald’s is officially ready to disrupt the beverage segment.

After testing a variety of mixed drinks at its CosMc’s prototype, the QSR giant will pilot a new lineup of creative beverages at more than 500 restaurants across Wisconsin, Colorado, and surrounding areas. The test starts September 2.

Some of the selections include Toasted Vanilla Frappé, Strawberry Watermelon Refresher, Sprite Lunar Splash, Popping Tropic Refresher, and Creamy Vanilla Cold Brew.

McDonald’s said the pilot will help it learn what works in the U.S. and fine-tune execution.

“We’re seeing real momentum in beverages, with more people – especially our Gen Z fans – turning to cold, flavorful drinks as a go-to treat,” Alyssa Buetikofer, chief customer experience and marketing officer, McDonald’s USA, said in a statement. “It’s a great opportunity for us to meet our US customers’ evolving tastes and show up in new moments, like afternoon refreshment or snack breaks.”

The brand’s deep dive into beverages began with CosMc’s, which had a handful of locations in Illinois and Texas. Instead of testing beverages in its own restaurants and creating complications in the back of house, McDonald’s used the CosMc’s prototype as a learning experience. For instance, the company realized that CosMc’s wasn’t as complex as once thought. While there was some customization, the customer wanted 80 percent of the drink to be “recipe-ed” already. Then, there was customization added on the end. The second part was customers wanted McDonald’s food with McDonald’s beverages.

McDonald’s began shuttering CosMc’s locations for good in June as it moved toward its in-restaurant testing of creative beverages.

In addition to CosMc’s, the chain created dedicated category teams focused on beef, chicken, and beverage/desserts to move faster in bringing visions and ideas to execution. McDonald’s hopes to compete with brand specialists like KFC and Popeyes when it comes to chicken and Swig and Dutch Bros when it comes to beverages.

“We’re not just adding drinks to the menu – we’re advancing our global beverage platform that fits naturally with how people already enjoy McDonald’s,” Charlie Newberger, beverage category lead, said in a statement. “We’ve got the structure, the tools, and the team to move fast and scale what works. This first test in the US market is a big step in our global direction.”





