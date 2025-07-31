The sale of 89-year-old Shipley Do-Nuts to Levine Leichtman Capital partners isn’t a complex one to decipher, CEO Flynn Dekker says. “I think it’s just fuel for growth,” he explains.

Shipley on Monday announced its owner, Peak Rock Capital, which directed the chain since January 2021, agreed to a deal with one of the industry’s more familiar firms. Levine Leichtman helped grow Nothing Bundt Cakes by 225 locations during its ownership and expanded Tropical Smoothie by some 530 restaurants when it had a stake there, too. The company has also invested in brands from Cicis to Beef ‘O’ Bradys to Mountain Mike’s Pizza and Wetzel’s Pretzels.

Former Nothing Bundt Cakes CEO Kyle Smith is joining the Shipley board, where he’ll be able to share bakery-brand insight. Nothing Bundt Cakes and Shipley tout a similar manufacturing process and proprietary recipe approach.

“They are the right partner at the right time for where we are in our brand lifecycle,” says Dekker, who joined Shipley in May 2023, leaving the same post at chicken chain Bonchon. Dekker previously served as CMO of Wingstop and has spent three-plus decades in restaurants.

He says not much will shift in terms of leadership, makeup, and strategy for Shipley. That’s been a key message to franchisees in recent days. “This will not be a major change in terms of their daily operating,” Dekker says. “Our goal is to remove complexity and increase operational efficiency with this move.”

Shipley saw tangible success during its run under Peak Rock, including 18 consecutive quarters of positive sales growth. The brand is on track to open record units by the end of 2025, including 10 in Q3 and a flagship store in Nashville. Shipley claims more than 200 units in the pipeline.

Dekker notes a lot of Peak Rock’s ownership centered on foundation setting. Technology, operational efficiencies, and supply chain were levers Shipley had to fine-tune to position itself for a sale and further expansion. It debuted a new restaurant support center in 2023 where corporate employees could be under the same roof for the first time and cut the ribbon on a manufacturing facility and test kitchen.

Shipley had about 300 restaurants when Peak Rock acquired it from the founding family. It closed 2024 with 366 after expanding by net 17. The chain lifted by 12 the year earlier after retracted by three in 2022. Its year-end 2024 store mix was 355 franchises and 11 company-owned.

That 2024 growth included one termination, five stores that ceased operations (all in Texas), and 24 openings. One company unit was also sold to a franchisee.

On the ramp-up noted earlier, per its recent FDD, Shipley projects 48 franchised openings in 2025 (not inclusive of closures) and said it has 66 franchise agreements signed without a store opened yet.

Simply, Dekker says, it’s on the cusp of accelerating.

And again, much of the brand’s growth inflection owes to pillar work over the past few years, which saw AUVs climb 50 percent through a four-year stretch.

When Dekker arrived at Shipley, he identified two big whitespace areas—digital and the creation of an ad fund. The brand’s digital mix was about 3 percent and a mindset shift was needed. Shipley integrated third party into the point of sale and online ordering reached every location. A loyalty program was implemented as well. Collectively, it led to a tripling of mix.

Shipley then created the company’s first marketing co-op, which gave it leverage to introduce buzzy product launches, such as a Poptastic donut, and offer early access to products and promotions to boost rewards signups, which doubled from January through June of last year. Shipley also had to get its fleet on the same footing so it could introduce LTOs—it hadn’t done that systemwide before—and other streamlined updates.

Dekker says, plainly, the company invested a lot in the business and Levine Leichtman coming in provides an opportunity for Shipley, which began a retail operation in the 1940s, to continue to expand. It recently landed in Virginia and North Carolina and, in the next several months, will open up Missouri and New Mexico.

Still, he adds, Shipley wants to be smart about its coming chapter and not get “too far over our skis. “So while we’ll have record growth this year,” Dekker says, “it’s really focused on the Southern coordinator for the most part.” The brand is headquartered in Houston.

As it webs out, Shipley will continue to adapt. For instance, it’s tried more afternoon and evening business of late. In stores outside Texas that have expanded hours, Dekker says, there’s been a “nice sales increase.”

The 12th company store—in San Antonio—opened just a few days ago. That marked the first corporate unit outside Houston.

“We’re testing all sorts of things,” Dekker says. “Extending the hours. Serving our hot glazed donuts in the afternoon, which is our signature, instead of just in the morning. And then, looking at other items for the afternoon daypart and expanding our beverage program to drive more afternoon and youthful audience.”

Shipley remains focused on digital assets so it can geotarget advertising around locations. At the same time, behind the curtain, it’s been working on tools projected to unfurl over the coming weeks. A new website launch is on deck, enabled by AI where customers will be able to go in and say things like, “I’ve got an office party for 25 people and I need something for them,” and the AI will populate the order. Guests can then edit, but it saves clicks to order and, dressed down, gets a customer where they need to go faster.

There are other applications developing as well; recommendations and enhancing search engine optimization to feed into advertising.

In addition to the customer-facing piece of tech, Dekker wants to create a loop within shops so the right product is on the shelf at the right time for the right customer, he says. Having worked in multiple QSR fields, he says one of the existential challenges of the fresh-baked goods business is you never really know what’s on the shelf. There’s no barcode or chip. “That wouldn’t be very edible,” Dekker jokes.

So Shipley is focused now on devising tools that will take inventory management out of the franchisee or manager’s hands and broadcast information to all of its guest-facing channels.

This way, both parties know what’s available and when.

And that, among other things, Dekker says—improvements in tech and supply chain and stripping complexity for operators—will improve the quality of life better for franchisees going forward, leading to growth within the system and prospective.

Regardless of whatever tech floods the system, though, Dekker says, Shipley won’t cede any of its historic equites. It’s going to make its product fresh by hand, every day, in every location. “We don’t want to lose that part of our legacy and what separate us from everyone else,” he says.

Dekker says Shipley is now the largest donut shop in the country (from a strictly speaking sense given some of the larger players have moved toward beverage and supplying third party). So the plan will be to lean in and increase quality and consistency.

Beverages, however, are an opportunity. Dekker says customers often come to Shipley to buy donuts and kolaches but then head elsewhere for coffee or refreshers and the like. He says the brand has some company tests planned to address the potential. Donuts represent about 50 percent of the menu and savory (kolache) 40 percent. Beverages are about 10 or 11 percent mix, with hot coffee and cold brew leading.

“If we get the product mix right on beverage, I think there’s huge upside potential to bring it forward,” Dekker says.

The total investment necessary to begin operation of a Shipley Do-Nuts ranges from $503,461 to $1,024,946, including between $80,000 and $90,000 paid to the franchisor and/or its affiliates. That startup cost number is down more than 20 percent over the past two years.

“I think Levine is going to be an awesome partner for us,” Dekker says. “And looking forward to getting that party started with them.”