It’s time for Smashburger to wake up.

That’s the message Jim Sullivan, who was promoted to CEO in August, wants to send to restaurants, franchisees, employees, and the whole system. In prior years, the fast casual has been relatively silent—”virtually invisible,” Sullivan says, except for a rebranding back in September 2024 that involved removing many core items from the menu. The 206-unit Smashburger did augment with some replacements, like the All-American Smash, Bacon Stack Smash, and Chicken Smash Burger, but then the brand stopped innovating.

Franchisees were unhappy with being stripped of products that were selling well in stores. Operators also felt corporate leadership was disorganized and not always prepared, whether that’s from a supply chain standpoint or anything IT related.

In response, over the past six months, the chain has worked to get to market fast around product innovation geared toward premium taste. One example is the Jalapeño Barbecue Bacon Stack, which is a combination of the company’s three top-performing burgers: the Bacon Stack Smash, Spicy Jalapeño Smash, and BBQ Bacon Smash. It added no SKUs to the back of house; it was more about “how we recipied those ingredients together,” Sullivan says.

“Always a fan of the brand, always a fan of the food. I thought that it stood out versus any of the other fast casual better burger players,” says Sullivan, describing what drew him to the brand when he first came onboard as chief development officer in June 2024. “What attracted me was that I knew what the equities of Smashburger were and felt that there was an opportunity to recapture those equities. And I truly believe that with some minor tweaking, that it’s scalable.”

Meanwhile, in the background, Smashburger was building toward its Summer of Smash. The menu, launched on July 22, introduced new offerings like All-Angus Big Dogs (comes in four varieties: Americana, Bacon Cheese, Chili Cheese, and Chili Cheese Jalapeño), Loaded Sides, the Chilled Chicken Chef Salad, a Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Shake, and the return of culinary favorites like the Smoked Brisket Bacon Smash and the Create-Your-Own Burger option.

Also, for the first time, Smashburger released a $4.99 everyday value menu featuring the All-American Burger, Deluxe Burger, and the Americana Big Dog. The value platform will be part of the fast casual’s offerings “for the foreseeable future,” Sullivan notes.

“It’s all the quality all the time, so we haven’t compromised on anything that Smashburger does by putting in that price point,” the CEO says. “So we didn’t make any modifications to the product.”

In terms of marketing, Smashburger wants to be more consistent in front of consumers and reclaim its identity as one of the pioneers of smash burgers. That hasn’t been the case recently, with three different logos unveiled over the past nine years. Sullivan believes that’s caused confusion in the marketplace, especially since smash burgers have become mainstream. Cofounder Tom Ryan adds that the chain unveiled smash burgers to the modern market when it was founded in 2007, but it has since given up that “birth right.”

A new brand positioning is coming this fall, which will mark the return of what made the company successful and differentiated in the first place, according to Sullivan.

“Everyone claims that they have a smash burger, so there’s a lot of noise out there around it, and we’ve confused the consumer as to who we are,” Sullivan says. “So we believe in taking this back to our core, our roots, going back to some of the primary, secondary, tertiary colors that we had in the brand, what people recognize Smashburger for. So we’re doing a lot of work around that, and that positioning will then move us long term into what the asset typology will look like as well. So every consumer touch point will be run through the brand positioning filter so that we always make sure that we’re on the right message and with the correct touch.”

As part of this movement, there will be more of a focus on local marketing. The chain has reopened old channels, like direct mail to homes, messaging to workplaces, and roadside billboards, to more efficiently reach the consumer. Previously, the brand was “acting like we could just do digital and spray paint the house with a garden hose,” Ryan says.

Remodels are on the way as well. Sullivan says that from 2007 up until 2016, the dining rooms were warm, featured upholstered booths, and had colored lighting. Now, the CEO believes designs have turned “sterile.” The brand isn’t doing enough to talk about its food story in the decor of restaurants.

“I’m not saying I want flying hamburgers on walls, but there are quality cues that the consumer can relate to,” Sullivan says. “We’re just not telling them about it, and that’s not something you can necessarily communicate in an ad. They’ve got to come in, see it, absorb it, and then experience it, and they have recall.”

Smashburger hopes the menu news and revamped marketing strategies will lead to growth in transactions and average daily sales. That should give it the proper economic engine to scale its franchise model. The CEO thinks Smashburger is capable of being north of 1,000 restaurants, and that’s not including the international opportunity. Sullivan wants operators who have character, capability, and capital. He also refuses to let in absentee franchisees; for instance, an operator can’t live in San Diego and attempt to run stores in Florida.

Ryan says that for the first time in the company’s 18-year history, it has the right balance of capital structure, talent, and execution.

“We’re reawakening to the market,” Ryan says. “I think consumers are a bite away from believing this is the best burger they ever had. And I think our job is to create that tension and trial and challenge and get a bite of one of these in everybody’s mouth. Because I do think it’s the best tasting burger. And I know why. So that’s my rationale for what I see coming. And I think a lot of people can talk about having great taste. I think we actually have it and it’s not pedestrian and it’s not dumbed down. It’s actually here for people who are looking for craveable burgers and a burger you can taste in every bite, and that’s what Smashburger was originally designed to do. It lost its way for a while around that North Star, and I think Jim and his team and all the people who are helping Jim and his team are destined to get back to that and get that future.”