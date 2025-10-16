AI is evolving faster than any other technology, and adoption is rapidly accelerating across sectors, with businesses and individuals increasingly integrating AI-powered tools into their daily operations and lives.

We set out to understand how companies are really using AI, and the results surprised us. According to a recent Bounteous survey, 93 percent of respondents in the restaurant industry feel AI adoption and usage for their organization over the next 12 months is a top priority or at least very important; however, there remain some critical foundational barriers for even the most advanced organizations to address.

Based on the survey results, restaurant respondents, in particular, do not feel that everyone understands the importance of AI to their business. Even with widespread adoption, there is still room for improvement in circulating AI best practices and applications, with many reporting their organization’s usage is at a beginner level.

While other sectors such as finance, healthcare, and retail have embedded AI into their core operations, restaurants are still in the early stages. Most brands are running isolated pilots that solve real problems but rarely ladder up to an enterprise-wide AI strategy.

Unlocking AI’s Potential

Integrating AI across a business isn’t just a technology play; it’s an organizational shift. To bridge the gap from early experimental wins to more impactful value across business functions, organizations must break down silos, foster cross-functional collaboration, and transform skillsets across their workforce.

For AI to move beyond the four walls of the restaurant, it needs to become the connective tissue between brands, partners, vendors, and customers. Only then will it help unlock new efficiencies, reduce costs, enable smarter, faster decision-making across the value chain, and improve guest experiences.

One of the industry’s biggest players, Taco Bell, is demonstrating what strategic AI integration looks like. They’re building their own models and platforms, designed around their specific operations, menu, and guest experience. Taco Bell was recently named the fastest Drive Thru in America, implementing its automated voice ordering at its drive-thru in over 600 locations. This is a prime example of how AI can drive greater control over data, stronger protection of intellectual property, and seamless alignment with proprietary workflows.

From LLMs to Agentic Systems: The Next Frontier

We’re at a turning point. Today’s large language models (LLMs) have already proven their value behind the scenes—in guest engagement, content creation, analytics, automation, and more. But what’s next will fundamentally reshape the guest experience: agentic AI.

The days of searching for “chicken sandwiches near me,” will soon be in the rearview. AI agents will evaluate price, proximity, brand preferences, and loyalty rewards and present the consumer with the best option, based on their preferences.

In this new landscape, brand loyalty will become more unpredictable than ever. As algorithms increasingly influence customer choices, restaurants won’t just be competing for ‘share of stomach’; they’ll also be competing for the algorithms that guide those guests’ decisions. The leaders will be the ones who invest in connected data systems, personalized experiences, and operational excellence to remain visible and relevant in this algorithm-driven marketplace.

AI in Action: Real Examples, Real Results

Look at Chick-fil-A, which uses AI-powered social listening to identify potential food safety risks in real time by monitoring illness-related mentions online. It’s a powerful example of how AI can enhance both brand protection and guest trust.

These initiatives are early signals of what’s possible when data, operations, and experience come together under a unified AI strategy.

The New Efficiency Equation

AI’s impact isn’t limited to operations; rather, it’s redefining how restaurants collaborate across their ecosystems. We’re seeing brands, suppliers, and digital partners form tighter, tech-enabled relationships designed around shared efficiency goals. For example, Wendy’s continues to demonstrate technology-focused efficiency by rapidly expanding digital innovation across restaurants. The company is accelerating the rollout of digital kiosks, menu boards and drive-thru voice AI, building on successful pilots that began in 2023 and complementing its long-standing use of chatbots, robotics and machine learning to enhance operations across the board.

This shift signals a mindset change. AI is no longer a side project or a tech experiment. It’s becoming a core lever for growth and margin improvement across every layer of the business.

What Comes Next: Orchestration Over Experimentation

Today, the industry is in its “pilot phase,” a landscape defined by experimentation and fragmentation. The next evolution will be about orchestration: connecting those isolated tools into cohesive, intelligent systems that learn and act autonomously.

As AI agents replace apps as the interface for everyday decisions including reserving a table, reordering a favorite meal, joining a waitlist, and resolving an issue with an order, brand success will depend on seamless integration into that ecosystem.

For restaurant leaders, the takeaway is clear: AI isn’t a technology initiative; it’s a business transformation strategy. Whether optimizing supply chains, forecasting labor, or enhancing guest engagement, the question isn’t if AI will reshape your operations, it’s how fast you’ll move to make it a competitive advantage. The full report is available here for enterprises looking to lead with AI.

Chris Crichton is the SVP Business Development, Restaurant & Convenience, at Bounteous.