Thirty-eight percent of Americans are eating out less in 2024 than they did a year ago.

The pressure is on for fast-food chains grappling with rising costs and heightened expectations from their loyal customers.

It’s cause for concern for quick-service restaurants (QSRs). Costs are increasing significantly in labor, supply chain, property, and taxes. So when glaring statistics surface like the one above, it’s safe to say that a red flag has been raised. And, it has been for months now.

Phase one of a two-part benchmark study was conducted by Field Agent and Kantar from September 10-19, 2024—surveying 1,000 customers on top QSR industry issues.* The main takeaways? Americans say they’re spending more, going out to eat less, trying to eat healthier, and looking for ways to make their dollar go further.

“That’ll Be $12.89 at the Window”

How Fast-Food Costs Are Adding Up

Fifty-nine percent of regular fast-food customers say that they’re spending more money at their favorite fast-food restaurant now than they did a year ago. Whether or not that’s actually accurate, that’s their honest perception.

And for those consumers still eating at QSRs, the order might look different. If you play in desserts or drinks, you may be in trouble: 24 percent of shoppers say they would leave off a drink and 17 percent said they would leave off a beverage if they needed to cut costs at their favorite fast-food restaurant.

When we asked why they’re deciding to go out less compared to a year ago, we were met with explanations of increased cost of living, increased menu prices, and reduced disposable income.

“Did You Want to Scan for Points?”

How Loyalty Programs Can Save Us From Inflation

Today’s QSR is at the mercy of its customers with high demands and even tighter wallets.

With the average American looking to make their dollar go further, most customers have turned to loyalty programs through mobile rewards apps.

A third of surveyed consumers say they have five to eight fast-food apps downloaded on their smartphones, not including apps like DoorDash or Uber Eats.

When asked about what consumers told Field Agent about seeking value and how it relates to app usage, Field Agent Vice President of Channel Strategy Chris Munos shared, “Many of the QSR chains we work with at Field Agent are addressing this with new value options and a renewed focus on loyalty programs. What you see in our study is that today’s consumers are using their favorite QSRs apps to check out deals and loyalty offers more often than checking out menus or placing orders.”

Scanning for points and rewards is the top feature used by three-quarters of consumers with downloaded apps; ordering food and looking at the menu coming in close after. Whether it’s direct incentives-based models like My McDonalds Rewards or points-based like the Chick-fil-A One loyalty program, customers are looking for ways to save money.

When it came to using third party apps like Uber Eats and DoorDash, 65 percent of respondents said they rarely or never use it to order or receive take out. This shift away from third party apps can be correlated to less demand post-pandemic and QSR chains making significant improvements to their own apps.

“Fried or Grilled?”

How Health-Focused Menus Could Encourage Higher Spend

More than ever, consumers are concerned about their food’s nutritional value. When regarding the choice between quick service restaurants, our study shows that healthy ingredients, sustainable macros, and “made-without” foods were all significant factors.

But shoppers struggle to identify healthy options at QSRs, according to Field Agent and Kantar’s survey. Seventy-four of Americans and 62 percent of British share the feeling that a guide to healthy eating and drinking at QSRs would be beneficial to their decision—and potentially encourage upsell at the time of order.

Here’s what a few real customers had to say about the changes they’d like to see.

“I wish fast-food restaurants would focus more on providing detailed nutritional information directly on the menu, making it easier to make informed decisions about healthier options without needing to search online or on packaging. This would allow for quicker, more transparent choices when ordering.” —Kate G., Missouri

“I wish they would provide higher quality food. I would also appreciate high protein options.” —David W., Georgia

So, What Does This Mean For 2025?

The study conducted by Field Agent and Kantar reveals that American consumers in 2024 are spending more but dining out less, placing increasing demands on QSRs to provide value, convenience, and healthier options.

These shifts in consumer behavior highlight the need for fast-food restaurants to adjust their strategies— particularly in terms of pricing and loyalty programs, as well as meeting the growing interest in nutritional transparency. The top fast-food chains must continue to refine their service quality and product offerings to stay competitive. When consumers were asked to choose their favorites, they were determined by ease of ordering, quality of food and taste, and food quality consistency.

The demand for healthier ingredients and enhanced convenience through technology will likely shape the future landscape of quick service and fast casual chains. Fast-food brands that excel in innovation and customer service will be best positioned to weather economic pressures while meeting evolving customer preferences in the years to come.



Phase one of a two-part benchmark study was conducted by Field Agent and Kantar from September 10-19, 2024—surveying 1,000 customers on top QSR industry issues.*

Survey Details*

All survey respondents were U.S. adults at least 18 years of age and smartphone owners. The survey was executed through the Field Agent platform, September 10-19, with a random sample of shoppers. Demos: Gender – Female (75.1%), Male (24.0%), Prefer Not to Say (0.09%), Age – 18-29 (10.9%), 30-39 (33.4%), 40-49 (31.8%), 50+ (23.6%); Household Income – < $35K (11.8%), $35-49K (12.6%), $50-74K (13.6%), $75-99K (14.2%), $100-125K (8.9%), $125K+ (14.1%), Prefer Not to Say (8.6%); Race/Ethnicity – Caucasian/White (62.6%), Latino/Hispanic (8.5%), Asian American (6.7%), African American/Black (6.6%), Native American (1.2%), Other (3.7%)

Kendra Bandy is a Marketing Manager at Field Agent, specializing in consumer insights with a focus on retail technology and trends in the QSR industry. With a background in product marketing and a deep commitment to understanding customer behavior, Kendra drives strategic initiatives that help brands align with the evolving expectations of today’s consumers.

