While working at Adyen, a finance technology platform specializing in payments, data, and financial management, Sophia Goldberg noticed a significant gap between innovation and payment systems in businesses. This divide often caused promising ideas and products to falter due to the burden of unit economics. Goldberg specifically focused on closed-loop payments, which present a particular challenge for low-AUV merchants due to high payment processing fees.

In the restaurant industry, brands are constantly trying to improve their bottom line, yet payment systems and associated fees often come last on their priority list. Goldberg points out that many operators find payment platforms confusing and opaque, especially when it comes to negotiating swipe fees. But what if there was a solution that not only provided transparency and control over one of their biggest expenses—swipe fees cost the industry $15 billion annually, making it the third-highest cost—but also helped boost customer loyalty and frequency?

The concept isn’t new. Starbucks, for instance, pioneered its own digital payment system with the Starbucks Wallet, fostering consumer adoption of exclusively digital transactions. However, Goldberg notes that implementing such technology for other brands can be cost-prohibitive, especially for what she calls “HULT” brands—those characterized by habitual use but low transaction value. For these businesses, the potential for a 30 to 50 percent reduction in payment costs makes a significant impact.

“The first issue is accessibility, so I built a platform that brands of all sizes could use while integrating seamlessly with their existing tech stack,” Goldberg explains. “Second, flexibility is key—whether it’s offering a digitally native experience for consumers, like auto-reloading funds, or integrating with loyalty programs for operators.”

In 2022, Goldberg co-founded Ansa, a fintech platform designed to help merchants create virtual wallets for customers, increasing retention and opening new revenue streams. According to Goldberg, Ansa’s true value lies in its ability to incentivize customer behavior without needing to cut into already slim margins. Through Ansa, customers can prepay for products, while restaurants can deposit funds into their wallets via cashback rewards, digital gift cards, or even refunds.

Goldberg has also helped brands tap into the psychology behind pre-loaded funds, noting that 68 percent of consumers spend 30 percent more than they would otherwise. This trend is particularly strong among Gen Z, 80 percent of whom regularly use digital wallets.

“This tool empowers your most loyal customers to bring more value without discounting your brand,” Goldberg says. “You can offer double points for cashback, tie it into philanthropy programs, or even prioritize speed on orders or early access to a new LTO if they use a digital wallet. It guarantees that second or third transaction, creating stickiness while driving revenue.”

Under Goldberg’s leadership as CEO, Ansa raised $14 million to fuel product development and expand its customer base. The company recently introduced Ansa Anywhere, a groundbreaking payment solution that allows brands and customers to seamlessly tap to pay directly from their digital wallet. This innovation also lets brands get creative with custom card art while enabling customers to link their wallet balances to Apple Pay or Google Pay for easy in-store transactions. For brands already working with Ansa, the implementation takes just one to two weeks, without requiring additional integrations.

“We wanted a solution that was brand-centric—a virtual card that’s not only visually appealing but also compatible with existing POS systems,” says Goldberg. “We invested a lot of effort into making this a true omnichannel wallet experience. Brands don’t need to buy new hardware or retrain staff on payment acceptance. Ansa Anywhere is a fusion of technology and customer experience that’s unique to the market.”

Reflecting on her journey as a woman in the male-dominated fintech industry, Goldberg acknowledges the challenges of securing funding and building a startup from the ground up. She notes that female founders often face tougher questions from investors and need to demonstrate a deeper understanding of their business. Still, she advises aspiring entrepreneurs not to be discouraged—assume good intent and stay focused on your passion.

“I never intended to be a founder, but the idea for Ansa ignited my passion,” Goldberg says. “Focusing on the need for this product helped me navigate the highs and lows of entrepreneurship. One key realization was that no one has all the answers. It’s easy to feel like you’re always behind, but you have to embrace the journey.”

Goldberg credits her confidence to early mentorship from a circle of women who demystified entrepreneurship for her. These experiences continue to influence how she leads Ansa and supports other female founders.

“Your idea doesn’t have to be perfect to get started,” she says. “Visibility and accessibility through mentorship, regardless of its form, are crucial for the next generation of female founders. I believe in the value of diverse ideas, especially in fintech, where finance touches everyone’s daily lives. Leaders should reflect the diversity of the customers they serve because diverse perspectives lead to better solutions.”