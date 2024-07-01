The inaugural QSR Evolution Conference last September brought together some of the industry’s finest minds in Atlanta. Restaurant leaders from startup entrepreneurs to CEOs of the biggest concepts in the world gathered for two days of networking, education, and conversation around how to move the industry forward following the disruption of COVID-19 and everything that’s happened since.

As we approach Year 2’s event (check out the robust agenda here), we wanted to find a way to honor that progressive, collective approach and the next wave of leaders taking us there. So QSR magazine is launching its first QSR Evolution Conference Innovators program. This is open to any restaurant operator 40 years old or younger to apply. The candidates selected by our editorial team will receive half-priced entry into September’s event (4–5, in Atlanta again), as well as a feature on qsrmagazine.com honoring the inaugural class.

To be considered, candidates must work for or in a restaurant. Suppliers, consultants, and vendors are not eligible.

Fill out the form below to submit your name and join the Evolution!

If you have any questions, please email editorial director Danny Klein a dklein@wtwhmedia.com.