Managing a quick-service restaurant is nonstop. Between keeping customers happy, managing inventory, and covering shifts, it can feel like there’s never enough time in the day. I’ve been there. But the irony is, the very busyness of our jobs is often what keeps us from doing the one thing that could make everything else easier: leading.

Not long ago my daughter, Peyton, started her first job at a popular burger chain. She was excited to work the register. After a shift, she asked her manager a simple question: “How am I doing?” The manager barely looked up and replied, “I don’t know. I haven’t been watching you.”

As a management speaker, I’m exposed to a lot of QSR brands. I meet their operators and hear their concerns. I also get to meet the top performers—the managers running the most profitable restaurants and the owners overseeing the largest restaurant groups. The best QSR operators are masters not just of restaurant management, but of people management.

I can’t blame Peyton’s manager entirely—she was running a busy restaurant. But that response crushed Peyton’s spirit. She wanted to learn and improve, but her manager’s busyness sent a clear message: “You’re just here to do a job, not to grow.” Peyton hasn’t asked her again for feedback. She does her work but is missing out on the chance to thrive. My sense is that she’s now just getting through her shifts with a little less spark. That’s not just her story—it’s the story of many employees in quick-service restaurants.

If you’re too busy to lead, it’s costing you more than you realize. It’s not just about morale; it’s about turnover, performance, and, ultimately, your bottom line. Let’s talk about why investing your time in leadership is the smartest move you can make—and how to do it successfully, even in the chaos of running a QSR.

The Cost of Being “Too Busy”

When managers are caught up in tasks, employees feel it. They’re left wondering if they’re meeting expectations, whether their contributions matter, and if they belong on the team. Over time, that uncertainty leads to disengagement and turnover. And as you know, losing an employee is expensive. Training new hires takes time and resources, not to mention the hit to morale when your best people walk out the door.

But there’s another hidden cost: inefficiency. When employees aren’t led properly, mistakes happen. Orders are wrong, shifts are chaotic, and managers spend more time putting out fires instead of preventing them. It’s a vicious cycle that leaves everyone feeling burned out.

Time as an Investment, Not an Expense

Here’s a mindset shift that helped me when I ran my business: management time isn’t an expense; it’s an investment. Every minute you spend coaching an employee or building your team delivers long-term returns. Employees who feel supported work harder, make fewer mistakes, and stick around longer. That’s time you save not having to replace or babysit them.

In my book Stop the Shift Show, I interview a Tropical Smoothie Café franchisee running 19 restaurants and a KFC operator who runs 128 restaurants. Neither has more hours in the day than single-unit operators in their systems. What they do have is a clear understanding of where to invest their time for the biggest impact. They prioritize hiring well, delegating tasks, and developing their people, which frees them up to focus on the big picture. Their success isn’t because they work harder; it’s because they lead smarter.

Your People Are Your Best ROI

If you’re going to invest time anywhere, put it into your team. Employees are the heart of your operation. When they’re engaged and motivated, everything runs smoother—from customer interactions to back-of-house operations. And the best part? This doesn’t require hours of extra work.

Even with a busy schedule, you can invest in your people in small but meaningful ways:

Take two minutes during a shift to check in with an employee. Ask how they’re doing or what challenges they’re facing.

Give quick, specific feedback like, “I saw how you handled that customer issue earlier. Great job staying calm.”

Use downtime between rushes to show an employee something new, like how to close out the register or lead a pre-shift meeting.

These small actions build trust and make employees feel valued, which pays dividends in productivity and retention.

Leading Through Culture

Culture isn’t a “nice-to-have” in the QSR industry—it’s a tool. A strong culture makes leadership easier because it creates a team dynamic where everyone holds each other accountable. When employees know the expectations and see their peers meeting them, they’re more likely to follow suit.

I’ve seen brands that incorporate culture into their daily routines thrive. Something as simple as a two-minute pre-shift huddle to share a team goal or recognize an employee sets the tone for the day. Employees walk onto the floor feeling connected and motivated, which shows up in their work. A great culture turns leadership into a shared responsibility, lightening your load as a manager.

Balancing Leadership and Operations

Let’s be real: there are times when you need to roll up your sleeves and work the floor. That’s part of the job. But even in those moments, you can still lead. Leadership doesn’t always happen in an office; it can happen over the grill, at the register, or while restocking inventory.

The key is to combine leadership with operations. Use task time as coaching time. If you’re bagging orders, talk to the person next to you about how they’re doing. If you’re wiping tables, share a quick tip or offer encouragement. Leadership isn’t about carving out hours—it’s about maximizing the moments you already have.

Practical Solutions for Busy Managers

Here are some strategies to help you lead effectively, even on your busiest days:

Prioritize delegation: Hand off routine tasks to trusted employees so you can focus on leadership. Delegation isn’t just about freeing up your time; it’s about empowering your team.

Hand off routine tasks to trusted employees so you can focus on leadership. Delegation isn’t just about freeing up your time; it’s about empowering your team. The 5-minute leadership plan: Before each shift, identify one leadership task—like coaching an employee, addressing an issue, or reinforcing a cultural value. Commit to completing it.

Before each shift, identify one leadership task—like coaching an employee, addressing an issue, or reinforcing a cultural value. Commit to completing it. Conduct micro-check-ins: Spend 2-3 minutes with individual employees during shifts to ask how they’re doing and offer quick feedback.

Spend 2-3 minutes with individual employees during shifts to ask how they’re doing and offer quick feedback. Take leadership breaks: Step away from tasks for 10 minutes during the day to focus on a leadership activity, like observing an employee or brainstorming ways to strengthen culture.

Final Thoughts: Lead Smarter, Not Harder

Leadership doesn’t mean doing more; it means prioritizing what truly matters—your people and their success. By investing your time in your team, you’ll not only reduce the chaos of daily operations but also build a business that runs smoother and grows stronger. The best managers I’ve worked with don’t lead by accident—they lead with intention.

So, the next time you feel too busy to lead, ask yourself: What’s the best use of my time right now? Chances are, the answer isn’t in the task at hand—it’s in the people standing right beside you.

Scott Greenberg is a speaker, writer and business coach and the author of the books, Stop the SHIFT SHOW: Turn Your Struggling Hourly Workers into a Top-Performing Team, as well as The Wealthy Franchisee: Game-Changing Steps to Becoming a Thriving Franchise Superstar. He’s also the creator of HEMS: The Hourly Employee Management System. Find more information at www.scottgreenberg.com.