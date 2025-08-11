Indvestia Ventures has sued Dirty Dough and Craveworthy Brands, accusing the companies of breaking an agreement over exclusive franchise development rights and not making certain payments.

According to the complaint, filed on July 18, Indvestia entered an area development agreement with Dirty Dough on December 22, 2023, giving it exclusive rights to develop the cookie chain in Illinois, Wisconsin, and Northwest Indiana.

The operator claimed it invested $450,000 to execute the agreement, which called for 45 restaurants across five years. As part of the deal, Indvestia was entitled to 100 percent of franchise fees and 50 percent of ongoing royalty payments from franchisees it introduced or transferred. Dirty Dough was required to remit payments to Indvestia within 30 days of receiving franchise fees or royalties from qualifying operators. However, the complaint alleges Dirty Dough violated the contract by unilaterally reducing the franchise fee payable to Indvestia from $40,000 to $35,000. In another instance, the franchisor didn’t pay Indvestia $35,000 for the sale of a location in Milwaukee.

The complaint alleges Dirty Dough hasn’t paid royalties to Indvestia since December 13, 2024.

Indvestia notified Dirty Dough of the breach in April 29. By May 7, the company requested a face to face meeting to discuss the dispute. A follow up email was sent on May 21, but Dirty Dough still never agreed to a sitdown meeting.

Indvestia also claims Dirty Dough failed to maintain required franchise registration in Indiana. Under the agreement, Dirty Dough was obligated to comply with Indiana franchise laws, which meant registering with the Indiana Securities Division to sell franchises in the state. The complaint states that Dirty Dough’s Indiana registration expired on May 23, 2024, and was not renewed. Indvestia alleges that Dirty Dough continued franchise activities in the area despite the lapsed registration, potentially violating state regulations.

The complaint states that since Craveworthy acquired Dirty Dough and assumed its liabilities, it is equally responsible for the alleged breaches. Craveworthy officially announced it bought a significant stake in the brand in late January 2024.

Indvestia maintains in the lawsuit that it upheld its end of the deal, helping develop multiple franchise units and transferring operations to approved franchisees. Court documents state these efforts generated revenue for Dirty Dough and Craveworthy but were not met with the agreed-upon payments.

“We believe in holding our partners accountable to the agreements they sign and the entrepreneurs they rely on,” Vick Mehta, principal of Indvestia, said in a statement. It’s unfortunate that Craveworthy appears to prioritize brand promotion and celebrity partnerships while disregarding the obligations owed to those helping build its foundation. We look forward to our day in court. This case is not just about a broken promise—it’s about protecting the integrity of the franchising ecosystem and ensuring those who invest in good faith are treated fairly.”

Craveworthy said that it’s “confident that when the facts are presented fairly, the integrity of its system will speak for itself.”

“This takes a village. When we welcome an emerging brand into our portfolio, it is often with the understanding that there are, both opportunities to build on and challenges to address, some of which may predate our involvement,” Craveworthy founder and CEO Gregg Majewski said in a statement. “We remain committed to navigating those matters purposefully and staying focused on what matters most: championing the people behind our brands and those who are on this journey with us.”

“We take our contractual obligations seriously and are confident in our position,” he added. “Our franchise partners are the heartbeat of our overarching organization, and we are committed to supporting them with transparency, respect and true partnership every step of the way.

While we do not typically comment on pending litigation, we remain committed to addressing this matter through the appropriate channels and staying focused on what we do best – helping entrepreneurs thrive and creating a stronger future for them.”

