This year—now at its midpoint—marks a critical juncture for the restaurant industry. To remain competitive, restaurants must balance innovation with resilience, investing in people, processes, and digital tools that align with a rapidly evolving market landscape. Strategic focus areas include enhancing M&A readiness, leveraging technology with strong cybersecurity protocols, addressing persistent workforce shortages, and emphasizing value to meet shifting consumer demands during inflationary times. Here are four trends and opportunities to watch in the latter half of the year.

1. Build M&A Readiness in a Slower Market

An exceptionally unpredictable operating environment fueled consolidation in the early 2020s, with 374 restaurant merger & acquisition (M&A) deals in 2021 alone. After dealmaking slowed in the following years, forecasters predicted a resurgence in activity this year. However, the first half of 2025 has proven slower than expected, likely due to macroeconomic headwinds like trade uncertainty and inflation.

There have been a few notable transactions—including Thompson Street Capital Partners’ recent acquisition of fast-growing Bubbakoo’s Burritos—but many deals have involved acquisitions of distressed or bankrupt chains, suggesting a more opportunistic rather than broadly proactive market. Still, dealmaking could resume when the underlying macroeconomic uncertainty subsides.

Restaurant operators who are interested in an eventual exit can begin shaping an attractive deal now. For example, it’s a good idea to assemble a team of bankers, attorneys and accountants with M&A and tax experience. They’ll be able to provide legal and operational support to attract the right buyer. For family-owned operations, stakeholder alignment regarding a potential sale is crucial, and consolidating ownership now can help present a more straightforward picture for buyers down the road.

2. Underpin Tech Adoption with Robust Cybersecurity

In 2025, embracing technology to optimize growth is an industry norm. Bank of America’s State of the Restaurant Industryreport found operators are adopting various technologies to improve the digital customer experience (59 percent), support revenue generation (56 percent) and improve business analytics (44 percent). Additionally, a Toast survey found that 52 percent of U.S. restaurant decision-makers are leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to do things like optimize menu performance (40 percent), enhance benchmarking (38 percent) and analyze business performance (35 percent).

However, operators need to be mindful of how technologies like AI can be misused. Savvy fraudsters may deploy chatbots and large language models—tools also used by legitimate businesses—to craft highly convincing requests to defraud restaurants. Between March 2023 and February 2024, the average cost of a hospitality industry data breach (which includes restaurant chains) was just over $3.8 million.

For instance, a back-office worker may receive an email from what looks like a vendor requesting to change invoice payment details. If the request is granted, those funds are then sent to a criminal instead of the actual vendor. Safeguarding against these increasingly sophisticated attacks requires updating processes to flag unusual requests, training employees to spot suspicious activity and tapping transaction experts to securely move money.

3. Adapt to Evolving Workforce Challenges

Workforce disruptions dominated the early 2020s, and while this phenomenon transcended sectors, it was particularly acute within food services, leading to operational shifts and policy adjustments, including minimum wage increases in many U.S. states. For California fast food workers, the minimum wage recently increased to $20 per hour from $9 per hour in 2015.

Today, the industry is still grappling with attracting and retaining staff. According to the National Restaurant Association’s (NRA) 2025 State of the Restaurant Industry report, table-service restaurants are still 233,000 positions below pre-pandemic levels. Additionally, Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows that about 806,000 people left jobs in the accommodations and food services in April 2024 and that number stayed about the same in April 2025 at 809,000.

With labor costs expected to be an ongoing issue, operators may invest in upgraded systems and automated processes that reduce their reliance on workers. Using self-service kiosks and automated drive-through interfaces, for example, reduces the need for front-of-house staff. And to combat costly turnover, some restaurants have offered workers benefits such as retirement saving programs, tuition reimbursement and flexible wellness options.

4. Emphasize Value During Inflationary Periods

Confronted by rising labor and food costs, many restaurants had to raise their prices to remain profitable, forcing consumers to spend more for comparable meals. Despite that, they haven’t abandoned dining out.

In fact, 90 percent of adults told the NRA they enjoy dining out—they’re simply choosing more convenient, less expensive options. Findings in a Bank of America Institute publication support this trend. In recent months, people have been spending more at restaurants than at supermarkets. Surprisingly, when asked how they’re saving money, many said they’re cutting back on restaurant spending. However, the data shows that in June, households actually spent more at full-service restaurants and ate out more often.

Ultimately, younger consumers are driving this shift, opting for quantity over quality due to growing financial pressures. To effectively target this demographic, 47 percent of restaurants are implementing discounts, deals or value promotions, per the NRA. Operators should periodically review and adapt their pricing and promotional strategies to cater to value-driven diners.

Providing a great customer experience will always be a timeless best practice, but the latter half of the decade also demands agile adaptation to the dining landscape’s new realities. Restaurant operators should continue to focus on these essentials through employee growth and retention and tech adoption while building a strong cybersecurity perimeter.

With more than 30 years of experience in the restaurant industry, Cristin O’Hara is the restaurant group head at Bank of America—a global financial firm that provides access to capital, capital management, markets, investment banking, 401K, private wealth management, industry leading treasury and merchant services and many other industry leading products and services. Equipped with deep industry expertise, the Bank of America Restaurant Group specializes in providing strategic advice and solutions for operating companies, franchisors and multi-unit restaurant franchisees.