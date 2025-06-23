Adaptability and flexibility are key elements of success in the hospitality industry—and especially for QSRs. Restaurants’ flexibility, however, is directly impacted by scheduling and the influx of various predictive scheduling laws present a unique challenge for quick-service operations. We have asked our New York based law partner, Seth Kaufman, who regularly counsels employers with compliance and defends against government investigations and private lawsuits alleging violations of predictive scheduling laws, to provide his recommendations for how QSRs can comply with predictive scheduling laws and best practices to ensure minimal impact to the business.

Q: What is predictive scheduling, and what’s the point of it?

Predictive scheduling laws require employers to take certain actions that provide their employees with a more predictable set of shifts and an improved work life balance. The idea is that because of these laws, employees can better plan their lives and arrange for things like child-care, school schedules, transportation, second jobs, and even social plans. There are generally five components to predictive scheduling laws, although these can vary by jurisdiction:

(1) providing a good faith estimate of an employee’s schedule and hours worked, usually at time of hire;

(2) posting and/or transmitting actual schedules to employees in advance, usually at least 14 days;

(3) requiring written consent from an employee to work hours not on their schedule;

(4) premium pay for schedule changes/closing/openings; and

(5) requiring employers to offer shifts to current employees before hiring new employees (called “access to hours”).

A growing number of jurisdictions have enacted predictive scheduling laws. They generally apply to hourly employees at large businesses, but they can also apply to smaller franchisees and other businesses that are part of a chain.

Q: Is predictive scheduling an issue for QSRs ?

For QSRs, scheduling the right number of workers on any given day—or shift—is an ongoing challenge made even more difficult when workers call out sick or don’t show up for a shift. Predictive scheduling laws can generally make it more difficult for QSRs to stay nimble and account for any last minute or unexpected staffing issues as they arise.

QSRs are often tempted to use an “on-call” scheduling system, which makes it easier to meet customer service needs by designating certain employees to be available – either regularly or on a rotating basis—to report to work on short notice or with no advance notice, if needed. In addition, QSRs will often release people early if the restaurant is not busy. These policies are permissible in many locations, but they have come under fire in recent years by those who say on-call scheduling systems disproportionately affect low-wage earners who may work more than one job or have difficulty planning for financial, transportation, and childcare needs.

Most of the predictive scheduling laws on the books already will cover QSRs, either because a jurisdiction’s laws cover the hospitality industry more broadly, just restaurants, or even just the fast-food industry. And given the unpredictable scheduling needs of QSRs, there is a very good chance that any future predictive scheduling laws that pass will cover QSRs.

Q: How widespread are predictive scheduling laws?

Predictive scheduling is not currently mandated at the federal level, but these laws exist in many jurisdictions, so, it’s important to understand how the rules work wherever your QSR operates.

San Francisco was the first location to enact a predictive scheduling law in 2015, followed by Seattle, Oregon, New York City, Chicago, Philadelphia, and Emeryville, California. And, as of today, 10 local jurisdictions have enacted predictive scheduling laws, and, Oregon remains the only state in the country with statewide predictive scheduling laws for certain industries.

Some states—such as Arkansas, Georgia, Iowa, and Tennessee—have laws that prohibit cities in their respective states from enacting local predictive scheduling laws.

Q: Do predictive scheduling laws vary depending on location?

Yes. Although the stated purpose of these various laws is similar, they vary significantly in terms of which employers are covered, the specific requirements contained in the substantive provisions, and the penalties for making last-minute schedule changes. This means that you may have multiple locations subject to very different predictive scheduling requirements. For example, while nearly all jurisdictions require employees to receive a “good faith estimate” of their hours and schedule at time of hire, the detail required to be included in and the standard for changing an employee’s good faith estimate can vary substantially among jurisdictions.

Even “days” can have different meanings in different jurisdictions. New York City’s Fair Workweek Law (FWW) for fast food workers, for example, requires advance notice of schedules and premium pay when schedules are changed within 14 days. New York City’s 14-day period for the purpose of calculating premium pay, though, is measured to the first day of the scheduled week, not to the actual day of the schedule that is changed, which is the case in other jurisdictions.

Q: What do QSRs need to keep in mind when it comes to predictive scheduling?

Larger QSRs and franchisees with locations throughout multiple jurisdictions tend to be the most affected, and if this is your situation then there are a few important things to keep in mind.

First and foremost, if you do business in locations with predictive scheduling requirements, you should consult with counsel to ensure you are complying with the various components of these complex laws. Second, you should audit your locations, as you may have multiple locations subject to different predictive scheduling requirements. It is important that you understand what you are doing well and where your weaknesses are—for instance, does your organization need policy changes, or is the issue more with on-the-ground implementation? Lastly, understanding your businesses strengths and weaknesses in compliance, you may want to review your HR systems to ensure that they are providing the best tools for compliance with these laws.