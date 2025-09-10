Take a look at systemwide sales, AUVs, unit counts, and more from QSR’s annual Contenders list of emerging restaurant brands.
Average-Unit Volumes of Emerging QSR Brands, from 7 Brew to Portillo’s
Cheba Hut to Open First Minneapolis-Based Restaurant
It’s been a long, strange trip, but Cheba Hut “Toasted” subs has finally stopped “Bogarting the stash, man,” by sparking up its first joint in Minneapolis. After nearly a decade of will-they/won’t-they, the Uptown shop is officially set to blaze a trail as Minnesota’s only Cheba Hut. Thanks to one of the most patient fanbases ever, the […]
Pokeworks Loyalty Program Grows 4x Faster in 2025, Driving Record Sales
Pokeworks, the leading local fast-casual poke brand, is posting record-breaking guest engagement in 2025, powered by strong same-store sales and a rapidly scaling loyalty program. In the first seven months of the year, the brand grew its Pokeworks Rewards loyalty program 4x faster than 2024 and delivered double-digit loyalty sales growth. Pokeworks partnered with Thanx […]
Taco Cabana Rolls Out New 3 to 6 Fix! and TC After Dark Menus Across Texas
Taco Cabana, a celebrated fast-casual Mexican-inspired dining chain for nearly 50 years, is expanding its popular value-driven menu with the launch of new two seasonal menus. The new 3 to 6 Fix! and TC After Dark menus deliver convenience, affordability and bold flavor across multiple dayparts. The brand also is debuting the indulgent Chicken Fajita […]
Wetzel’s Pretzels Opens First South Carolina Location
Wetzel’s Pretzels (Wetzel’s), the iconic brand known for its fresh, hand-rolled pretzels, is expanding into South Carolina with a new food truck rolling through Charleston. This will be the first-ever location in the state as the brand continues to expand into the Southeast region of the country. The new food truck will bring an abundance of flavor to Charleston, […]
Taco Bell to Open Two More Live Más Café Locations in Southern California
On Tuesday, September 16, Taco Bell will open two new Live Más Café locations in Southern California, as it begins expanding its bold beverage concept. Grand opening celebrations will be held at both locations, filled with games, swag, a DJ, giveaways and more (varying by location): Following a successful launch in Chula Vista last year, […]
Andy’s Frozen Custard Unveils Treats for Fall Season
As summer winds down, Andy’s Frozen Custard is embracing the cozy spirit of autumn with a crave-worthy lineup of limited time treats available through November 26. From whole slices of pie blended into Andy’s Made Fresh Hourly frozen custard to cozy, Fall inspired drinks and hand-dipped caramel apples, the award-winning frozen custard and treat shop […]
Sammy’s Sliders Rolls Out Revamped Menu
Starting September 10, Sammy’s Sliders is rolling out a completely revamped menu inspired by guest feedback. The chef-driven gourmet slider franchise is introducing three exciting meal combos, a variety of new menu items (including sliders, hot dogs, shakes, and sauces), and more value, delivering the flavors fans love in a fresh, easy-to-enjoy menu. Guests can now enjoy three streamlined meal options, each including any […]
