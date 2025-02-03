Deanne “Dee” Wells was a tri-sport athlete in high school with a penchant for fast-paced and intense environments. At 15 years old, she took up a job as a carhop at a local root beer stand, which carried the same thrilling energy—and she was also getting paid for the first time, which motivated her further.

Fast-forward to adulthood, and not much had changed in Wells’ quaint Midwestern town; there were a few local businesses open, struggling to stay afloat after the arrival of a much larger conglomerate: Dollar General.

By this time, Wells and her husband Jerry had ventured into entrepreneurship, owning a car wash, gas station, and convenience store. Fearing that she would be put out of business, Wells knew it was time to pivot.

“I thought the time was right to add onto our convenience store and add a drive-thru window to increase traffic, so we looked for a restaurant chain to franchise,” Wells says. “This is a town of 500 people. I couldn’t get a chain like McDonald’s or Culver’s … but A&W was interested in branching out to smaller cities, and they were willing to work with us.”

Wells’ convenience store-turned-A&W location was one of the first of its kind, bringing in a steady flow of customers interested in grabbing gas and a meal. A piece of her felt like this was meant to be; her roots at the old-fashioned root beer stand had prepared her for this moment.

Her franchising journey wasn’t always easy. As she expanded her portfolio into more small towns, she found herself at the mercy of city board meetings, re-zoning spats, and hesitant citizens.

“The city clerk told me the town appreciated me coming in, and that they wanted the business, so I was blind-sighted when I walked into a room full of board members and 30 or 40 residents,” Wells says. “My heart started to pound … I had very mixed feelings. Here I was, bringing an investment to this town, and they didn’t want me there.”

She remembers taking a deep breath, setting her A&W prototype diagrams down on the table, and defending her stance. She explained to local business owners that she was there to help bring traffic into their town and generate more income.

“I was very firm and confident with myself at that moment, and it worked in my favor as I was able to move forward with my business in that town. Now, the locals thank me for helping them boost sales,” Wells adds. “I’m proud of myself for having my clipboard ready and standing up for what I believed would help the town, the schools, and the community. And now I feel very welcomed.”

In January, Wells opened her sixth A&W restaurant in Merrill, Wisconsin. After purchasing the property in 2024, Wells and her husband spent the better part of a year refurbishing what used to be an old Hardee’s location.

She’s used this method before to open new units quickly; her past few locations have all been former restaurants that went under, requiring a deep clean and a renovation. Not having to break ground has saved her time and resources, and Wells has found success through a combination of traditional A&W sit-downs and hybrid gas station prototypes.

Wells is laser-focused on fully integrating herself into each small community she moves into. She uses the A&W signature root beer floats to connect with others, handing out thousands of ice cream coupons, participating in scholarship programs, and hosting root beer float parties at local schools.

“The first thing I did at the new Merrill location was thank the community and tell them what a beautiful town they have,” Wells says. “I told them I was glad to be a part of it. We reach out to local schools, churches, daycare centers, and other organizations right away to let them know we’re here for them and we’re willing to give back. We can’t succeed without our repeat customers and community members.”

She encourages fellow restaurant owners and operators to be willing to step onto the front line with their staff, showing them how much they mean to her. Wells says her employees know she will never let them down, and she emphasizes that communication is crucial to the restaurant’s growth.

“I often tell my employees that I realize they probably won’t be making burgers their whole lives, but the hard work and willingness they show in the restaurant today will serve them well in the future,” Wells says. “It’s so rewarding to have employees come back and thank me for everything I’ve taught them as they were growing up.”

At 56 years old, Wells shows no signs of slowing down (although she says she probably should). She has a seventh location in the works, intending to reach 10 by the time she retires. That is, if she ever retires.

“I don’t ever see myself stepping away completely. Getting 10 up and running is my goal, and then I think I’ll let my three children take the reins. My daughter owns three Culver’s restaurants and my two boys plan to partner with me whenever I’m ready to slow it down,” Wells says.

Throughout her franchising journey, Wells has been intentional about involving her children in her business endeavors. They know they always come first—but they are also her biggest supporters.

“I still have a 17-year-old in school, and I plan my day around his. But my kids have truly been my support system. Before every opening, my daughter knows to call me because she understands how overwhelming it can be to start a restaurant from the ground up,” Wells says. “They do a good job motivating me, telling me, ‘You got this, Mom.’ That’s huge for me … but ultimately, they know everything I do is for them.”