With inflation nibbling at profit margins that are razor-thin in good times, it’s easy—too easy—to compromise on the quality of food and buy cheaper products. QSR restaurants may find it even more tempting to make this trade-off, believing that price is the primary factor in guests’ decisions about where to eat. Happily, it doesn’t have to be a choice between one or the other.

By focusing on a value message and collaborating with vendors who align with the restaurant’s standards, a QSR can still serve affordable meals that are also satisfying, delicious, and even healthy. That’s quite a balancing act, but it can be managed by first establishing no-compromise standards in quality and service.

Let’s break down what it takes to keep guests so happy with the food and its price, they’ll keep coming back again and again.

Value

It’s probably not possible to serve the highest-quality menu and be the cheapest meal in town, but by emphasizing value, restaurants can attract guests who are willing to pay a little more. Everyone is looking for a great deal, whether they have a lot or a little money to spend. But there’s more to a deal than a low price. Offered a choice between a sandwich for a low price and a full meal for just a few dollars more, wouldn’t the guest be willing to spend a little more to get a lot more?

The demand for value meals is clear. In a July 2024 survey by the opinion research firm Civic Science, 58 percent of regular fast-food diners said they were interested in ordering value items from QSRs.

Daily specials are one of the key strategies for communicating value, and the restaurant gets more for its money, too. Daily specials communicate value, build loyalty (the key to a restaurant’s success) and show that the restaurant cares about the guest and understands affordability is important to them, especially when times are tight. And if they’re saving money on their entrée, perhaps they’ll feel free to splurge on a premium item like an extra side or a hand-spun milkshake for dessert.

Daily specials and meal deals must feature the same high-quality items as the regular menu but at a discounted price. They must also be offered regularly and consistently, as supported by the Civic Science survey. Surveyors reported that 34 percent of overall consumers said they’d be much more likely to order if value meal prices and options were routinely offered, while 39 percent of frequent QSR customers said the same.

It’s not hard to understand. Guests who believe they’ll be offered a different deal every day will keep coming back so they don’t miss one.

Integrity

To justify charging a bit more than the competition, food integrity must be a leading value and must be consistently supported. This becomes even more important in tough economic times. More expensive menu items shouldn’t be removed to save money, especially if they’ve been offered for a long time. Guests will accept a slight price increase when they know the restaurant’s costs are going up, but losing their favorite dishes can seriously erode their confidence in the restaurant—and they may even look elsewhere for something similar.

When costs rise, restaurants can meet with vendors and ask them to work together on better pricing. This is when relationship building pays off.

At Miami Grill, one of our key values is authenticity. To us, that means sourcing our food from authentic manufacturers. Our Philly Cheesesteak comes straight out of Philadelphia, our Gyro Pita/Platter comes from the heavily Greek-influenced city of Chicago, and our steakburgers are made with fresh Angus meat. We could probably charge less by getting those foods from more generic sources, but a Philly Cheesesteak without the Philly is just another cheesesteak sandwich.

This takes time. Prior to purchasing an item from a vendor, we vet them and put their product through a rigorous testing process in which we compare multiple vendors and a variety of items. We then start the first round of testing in our corporate locations. Once the item passes those tests, we repeat it at several franchise-owned locations. If all goes well, we end the test and roll the product out to all restaurants.

Serving Guests Right

Despite anyone’s best efforts, food and labor costs will continue to rise and menu prices have to follow—that’s just a fact of restaurant life. But with careful attention to brand standards, it’s possible to satisfy guests’ desire for good food they can afford. Guests don’t have to settle. They’re keeping us in business and deserve the best we can offer.

Jonathan H. Vogel is Chief Executive Officer of Miami Grill, which serves authentically prepared favorites like cheesesteaks, gyros, wings and burgers and more. He has extensive experience in restaurant management and operations and has owned and operated more than 80