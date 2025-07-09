Sweetgreen chief development officer Chris Tarrant has an appreciation for his brand’s founder-led environment, especially after working several years at a founder-inspired concept like Starbucks.

Jonathan Neman, Nathaniel Ru, and Nicolas Jammet are all still involved with the better-for-you fast casual after opening the first store in August 2007. Tarrant believes it’s one of the strongest parts of Sweetgreen. He loves the vision, food ethos, and community involvement.

Since that first 560-square-foot unit, the founders have guided Sweetgreen to over 250 restaurants across the nation. Tarrant was hired last year to carry that expansion even further, including at least 40 openings in 2025 and market debuts in Sacramento, Phoenix, Cincinnati, and Northwest Arkansas.

Legacy trade areas, particularly New York City, have been crucial in Sweetgreen’s growth story. The fast casual first entered the market 12 years ago in the city’s Nomad neighborhood, and the chain has “had this love affair with New York ever since,” Tarrant says. Locations No. 258, No. 259, and No. 260 are all NYC-based (Queens, Brooklyn, and Manhattan).

Sweetgreen has around 40 stores in NYC, making it the chain’s largest market in terms of individual cities.

“We’ve always been pretty thoughtful about the growth that we’ve done,” Tarrant says. “We’ve been very, very strategic and very mindful. We know our customer well. We know where our customers are and we’re just thoughtful about the gaps in the market. I think the other important point to stress is that we won’t force a location. We wanted to be in [Forest Hills, Queens], but we didn’t have the right opportunity. So patience is key for us. And then when we get the right building, we’re really immersed in our own strategy that we know when we get the right building we can jump on it and take advantage.”

A new Sweetgreen location in Brooklyn’s Park Slope neighborhood.

Sweetgreen opened in Queens’ Forest Hills neighborhood.

All three locations opened around the same time.

“We’ve got such tight communication with our op services team, our operations partners, and our marketing team,” says Tarrant, describing how Sweetgreen has the power to open multiple locations effectively. “This whole conversation starts months in advance so that we keep everybody—the entire team—really connected. From the very beginning we’ve got a letter of intent right through to the opening. Everyone understands when drawings are in for permit so everybody’s super aware of lead time. And it’s a really well-integrated approach so that ops has time to build the bench, marketing has time to build the plans, ops services has time to get everything set up.”

According to Tarrant, when selecting a new location, there are fundamental infrastructure needs, including adequate power, water lines, and other utilities. Beyond that, Sweetgreen looks for buildings with character. It values spaces that reflect the local neighborhood’s identity and looks to honor that uniqueness in the store design. For instance, a newer store in Brooklyn’s Park Slope neighborhood shows the original brickwork while another in Brooklyn’s Greenpoint neighborhood pays tribute to the old theater it once was.

Tarrant says the goal is not just to be stylish, but to be mindful and respectful of the community. “It’s a big deal for us,” he says.

As for further expansion in NYC, Tarrant says it’s up for debate. Sweetgreen closely monitors new store performance, especially looking at where sales originate, and remain conscious of delivery radius constraints. While Tarrant doesn’t believe there’s a huge amount of untapped whitespace left, he points out that their most recent NYC openings were all previously underserved neighborhoods.

“I think we’ve got some room in the boroughs [Queens, Brooklyn, and the Bronx], and again the love affair we’ve had with New York has been ongoing, so we’re just going to continue to be vigilant about it,” Tarrant says. “Vigilant and thoughtful.”

Elsewhere in the U.S., Sweetgreen has seen favorable performances in the Midwest and plans to keep growing there. The fast casual is pursuing a balanced growth strategy that features its legacy markets—Los Angeles, NYC, Boston, Chicago, and Washington, D.C.—with newer markets such as Arkansas where one store is on Walmart’s 250-acre campus in Bentonville and another near the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville.

“I think one of the things that’s helped us out a lot is the density we’ve got in our legacy markets,” Tarrant says. “And as people migrate in and out of the legacy markets, they’ve come to recognize us in the new markets that we’re coming into. Charlotte was a great example—we were well-received in Charlotte and Columbus. We do a lot of customer conversations that people recognize us from the legacy markets, and that’s translated immensely well for us. We’ve been really well-received by being clean, healthy, and real food options in new communities. So I think one of our biggest advantages has always been our presence on the coasts. We started in D.C., but then we went to L.A., New York, and being appropriately dense in those markets and then moving to other markets, our brand awareness has been a wonderful surprise for us that we’re as well-regarded and well known as we are.”

The Infinite Kitchen, which is part of several new Sweetgreen units, has outperformed expectations in terms of speed and guest satisfaction. The company said during its Q1 earnings call that it’s monitoring the impact of tariffs on these automated makelines, which cost between $450,000 and $550,000 per unit. Roughly 15 percent of each unit’s components are sourced from China, but Sweetgreen currently has 10 on hand that were not impacted by tariffs.

In addition to the traditional Sweetgreen stores that’ve been built in years past, the fast casual is also considering expansion of pickup-only and drive-thru formats.

“We’re just going to continue the growth that will be responsible and just connect to communities with real food, just really live in the founder vision of bringing real food to the communities,” Tarrant says.

Sweetgreen reported total revenue of $166.3 million in the first quarter, up from $157.9 million a year ago. Same-store sales declined 3.1 percent—its first negative comp as a public company. The decline reflected a 3.4 percent lift from menu price increases but a 6.5 percent hit from traffic and mix. Restaurant-level profit margin for the quarter was 17.9 percent, down slightly from 18.1 percent in the same period last year.





















