Beth Collins is dedicated to the spirit of hospitality. She started in the industry at 15 years old, shucking oysters at a local seafood restaurant. From there, she became a waitress, a bartender, and eventually worked her way into the corporate world, leading marketing for giants like Twin Peaks Restaurants and Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers.

She joined Ampex Brands—a franchisor of KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, Au Bon Pain, and 7-Eleven—in 2021 as its chief marketing officer. By 2022, the company had acquired bellagreen, a chef-driven fast-casual concept that appeals to a wide range of dietary preferences. And by 2024, Collins was named brand president of bellagreen.

bellagreen president Beth Collins

“I adore hospitality, and I love bringing joy to people through food and shared experiences,” Collins says. “I was blown away by bellagreen from the moment I walked in. It’s counter service, but fully equipped with a scratch kitchen. The menu is designed to be craveable for individuals with dietary restrictions, yet it’s full of flavor and delicious. I’m honored to strengthen the core of the brand and drive awareness … we’re just getting started, and it’s exciting to be a part of something so wonderful.”

Through her own experiences dining with family and friends who have dietary restrictions, bellagreen’s mission feels deeply personal. Collins is committed to making healthy, fresh food accessible for all—she wants every guest to feel seen, whether they’re gluten-free, navigating allergies, or simply making mindful choices.

From March through May, bellagreen launched an allergy-friendly spring LTO menu, with five of the six items being gluten-free and tied to Celiac Awareness Month in May. The initiative highlighted the brand’s commitment to serving guests who are cutting down on gluten and exploring plant-based options.

“Our spring launch was built around a plant-based, gluten-free diet, and timing it with National Celiac Awareness Month was a strategic choice to introduce our gluten-free menu, drive awareness, and help people in the community feel good about their food choices,” Collins says.

Heading into summer, the “bellamagic” continues with another seasonal rollout of gluten-free and vegetarian LTOs, available through the end of August. The lineup includes items like the Summer Watermelon Salad, Mediterranean Falafel Bowl, and Lemon Crumble Bar. At the center of this culinary push is Chef Silvestre Reyes, bellagreen’s director of culinary, who has been with the brand since its inception in 2008 and remains a pioneer of gluten-free innovation.

“I’m always sending [Chef Reyes] food trends and inspiration, and he turns it into a menu that checks all our boxes while providing an interesting twist of flavors using wholesome ingredients, which drives our credibility,” Collins says. “He is ensuring we’ll have another summer of delicious, gluten-free food.”

Collins has watched the evolution of dietary preferences over her decades in the industry. While terms like gluten-free or vegetarian can fluctuate in popularity, she says one thing is clear: people are more aware than ever of what they’re putting into their bodies. bellagreen is built to meet that demand.

“Nobody wants chemicals, dyes, and additives anymore. With this being such a high focus from both a policy and trend perspective, it helps bellagreen appeal to a wider audience of people just by having whole, quality ingredients,” Collins says. “bellagreen is a brand you can feel good about.”

To restaurants considering gluten-free or vegan offerings, Collins urges thoughtful execution and strong operational procedures, particularly to prevent cross-contamination and ensure staff are properly trained. Guests, especially those with dietary restrictions, need to feel confident that the food is safe for them to eat.

Customers are responding positively to bellagreen’s commitment to fresh ingredients and allergy-friendly options, even as the brand enters its next phase of growth throughout Texas. By expanding slowly and intentionally, bellagreen is making sure it protects the complexity and integrity of its scratch-kitchen model.

“We’ve taken it slow to learn and understand what makes the brand tick. There are certain complexities to a scratch kitchen, but we’ve put the right practices in place to make it replicable. We’re enjoying the process, which reinforces that we have a unique point of difference in addressing a host of dietary preferences,” Collins says. “Now, we’re ready to grow and set up each store for success. We’ve done everything we can to understand why people love this brand and the best way to take it into new communities.”