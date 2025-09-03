Black Rock Coffee Bar wants to price its IPO at $16 to $18 per share. This means the chain hopes to raise up to $265 million. It would also mean a valuation of up to $860.7 million.

Black Rock will list on the Nasdaq under “BRCB.”

The company, founded in 2008 in Beaverton, Oregon, is preparing to go public and has set a goal of reaching 1,000 shops by 2035, according to a recent SEC filing. Black Rock has grown from a single 160-square-foot stand to 158 stores across seven states as of June 30. Led by CEO Mark Davis, a veteran with more than three decades of foodservice experience, the chain has more than doubled in size since 2020 and plans to open 30 additional stores in 2025.

The brand is fully company-owned and projects 20 percent average unit growth annually. While originally a drive-thru-only model, about 75 percent of locations now feature dining rooms alongside drive-thrus, a format the company plans to replicate moving forward.

The chain has delivered consistent growth, with positive same-store sales since early 2023. In the first half of 2025, comps rose 9.2 and 10.9 percent in the first and second quarters, respectively, while store revenue reached $95 million, up from $77 million a year earlier. Average unit volumes hit $1.2 million, and store-level profit margins were a strong 29 percent.

The emerging coffee chain is following in the footsteps of Dutch Bros, which went public in September 2021 at $32 per share, 41 percent above its IPO price. The chain surpassed 1,000 locations earlier this year, and hopes to reach 2,029 shops by 2029. Longer term, Dutch Bros said it has room for over 7,000 units in the U.S.