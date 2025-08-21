Black Rock Coffee Bar, which plans to go public, said it hopes to reach 1,000 shops by 2035, according to an SEC filing.

The concept—founded by Daniel Brand and Jeff Hernandez in 2008—began with a 160-square-foot stand in Beaverton, Oregon, and has since grown to 158 units across Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Texas, and Washington as of June 30. Black Rock is currently led by Mark Davis, who has more than 32 years of experience in foodservice, including time as VP of operations at Panera.

The brand is 100 percent company-owned and expects 20 percent average unit growth annually. Although the brand was founded as a drive-thru-only concept, it eventually started including dining rooms. All locations feature a drive-thru, with 75 percent also operating seating areas. The chain expects most of its future locations to have both drive-thrus and lobbies as it continues to expand.

In the near term, Black Rock expects to open 30 shops in 2025.

“We are in the early stages of our long-term growth journey, with significant whitespace in both existing and new markets,” the company said in an SEC filing. “We have a robust pipeline for development to support future anticipated growth.”

The following is a look at how the concept has grown in the past five years. As seen below, Black Rock has more than doubled in size since 2020:

2020: 71 stores

2021: 86 stores

2022: 104 stores

2023: 125 stores

2024: 149 stores

H1 2025: 158 stores

The chain has experienced positive same-store sales each quarter since at least Q1 2023. So far this year, comps increased 9.2 percent and 10.9 percent in the first quarter and second quarter, respectively. The company also earned $95 million in store revenue through the first half of 2025, up from $77 million during the same period in 2024. For the six months ended June 30, the brand achieved an AUV of $1.2 million and average store-level profit margins of 29 percent.

Coffee mixed 59 percent at Black Rock, followed by energy drinks at 22 percent and food at 11 percent, according to store revenue for the year ended December 31, 2024. Most of the sales came between 9 a.m. and noon (40 percent) and before 9 a.m. (33 percent).

In terms of sales channels, 72 percent of revenue came through the drive-thru and 28 percent from in-store transactions, according to the six months ended June 30. Digital sales mixed 15 percent in Q2. Additionally, Black Rock had 1.8 million loyalty members, who made up 63 percent of transactions in the second quarter.

The brand caters to the younger crowd. Black Rock found in a September 2024 study that 50 percent of its customers were 35 to 54 years old, followed by 36 percent being 16 to 34 years old and 14 percent being above 55. Meanwhile, 55 percent were female and 61 percent have a household income above $100,000.

Reuters reported in July that Black Rock could be valued at around $1 billion. The emerging coffee chain is following in the footsteps of Dutch Bros, which went public in September 2021 at $32 per share, 41 percent above its IPO price.