Black Rock Coffee Bar is now officially a public company.

The coffee chain priced its IPO at $20 per share, raising $294.1 million.

The company closed Friday at $27.53 per share, or about 37.7 percent above its IPO share price. That closing price gave the company a market value of about $1.32 billion.

Black Rock is listed on the Nasdaq under “BRCB.” It is the third coffee concept currently trading on the stock market—the other two being Starbucks and Dutch Bros. It is also the first restaurant IPO in two years, following CAVA and Gen Korean BBQ.

Black Rock Coffee Bar, founded in 2008 in Beaverton, Oregon, has grown from a 160-square-foot kiosk into a chain of 158 locations across seven states as of June 30, according to SEC filings. The company, led by longtime foodservice executive Mark Davis, has more than doubled its footprint since 2020 and expects to add 30 more units in 2025 on its way to a long-term target of 1,000 shops by 2035.

The brand operates entirely company-owned stores—a similar growth model to Starbucks and Dutch Bros—and is forecasting about 20 percent annual unit growth. While originally focused on drive-thru formats, roughly three-quarters of its cafes now also include dine-in areas, a design the company intends to expand going forward.

The chain has experienced positive same-store sales each quarter since at least Q1 2023. Comps climbed 9.2 percent in Q1 2025 and 10.9 percent in Q2. Revenue for the first half of 2025 totaled $95 million, up from $77 million a year earlier, with average unit volumes at $1.2 million and store-level profit margins of 29 percent.