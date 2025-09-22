Bojangles announced Monday that its largest franchisee group has been purchased by an investment firm.

Jeff Rigsby, owner of BOJ of WNC, an operating group overseeing 120-plus locations across six states, sold his collection of stores to hospitality management company Eyas Capital. Most of the restaurants are based in Western North Carolina.

Rigsby started as a member of Bojangles corporate team in 1994 before buying six units in Asheville, North Carolina. After more than two decades of growth in the Southeast, his team opened a restaurant in Columbus that debuted a streamlined breakfast and boneless chicken menu.

As part of the transaction, Eyas Capital signed a development deal calling for over 40 additional locations throughout Ohio.

Eyas Capital was founded in 2013. The team is run by CEO and managing partner Tim Foley and COO, president, and partner John Kaufman, both of whom have years of experience in the multi-unit franchisee segment.

“This is truly an opportunity like no other,” Foley said in a statement. “We’re adding an iconic brand to our portfolio with a passionate following in Western North Carolina. We’re confident our fans will grow to love Bojangles even more as we evolve with the brand. And, the expansion into Central and Southwestern Ohio comes with a huge runway for us to create an entirely new group of fans and immerse them in the dynamic Bojangles legacy.”

One of Eyas Capital’s priorities is to develop a “diversified platform” in the quick-service restaurant space, according to its website. The company has also served as a Burger King franchisee since 2021. It acquired 20 North Carolina–based units from an underperforming franchisee and proceeded to grow average restaurant sales by over 30 percent and more than double profitability to $325,000 per store on average.

Bojangles is the seventh-largest U.S. chicken chain by U.S. systemwide sales, according to this year’s QSR 50. The brand earned $1.881 billion in U.S. sales last year and posted an AUV of $2.351 million. It finished 2024 with 825 restaurants (559 franchised and 266 corporate), good for net growth of 12 locations year-over-year.

The brand’s ongoing strategy is to build awareness outside of its Southeastern strongholds. The agreement with Eyas Capital builds upon that long-term plan.

“This milestone reflects the strength of Bojangles and the incredible growth ahead,” Bojangles CEO Jose Armario said in a statement. “Tim and John bring both operational expertise and the right passion to drive our brand forward, both in our core North Carolina region and in expansion Ohio markets. Their commitment to operational excellence makes them great partners as we continue expanding the Bojangles footprint.”