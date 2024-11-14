Advertising doesn’t just inform; it subtly molds our choices. In the competitive fast-food sector, standing out through emotionally engaging advertising is vital. Distinctive brands that evoke positive feelings come to mind more quickly and easily when consumers are hungry and will be considered a top choice.

Taking a closer look at QSR industry advertising reveals creative effectiveness strategies that can drive short-term sales and support long-term brand building that leads to market share growth and profit gains.

Distinctive Assets Drive Recognition

Fast-food ads often have exceptional brand recognition thanks to the consistent use of owned assets to cue the brand in an emotive way. This has been demonstrated by KFC’s Colonel in their campaigns since the historic joint opened in 1930. When consumers see the man with a goatee, white suit and black tie, there is an immediate connection to the brand and the man that pioneered it. Strong branding is the reason many can differentiate KFC and the Colonel from Popeyes and Chick-fil-A.

In a market boiling over with options, having a memorable asset can make all the difference and is crucial for brand recognition. These assets—whether it’s a unique logo, character, or theme—act as a shortcut to brand identity. QSR ads excel in using distinctive assets—like McDonald’s iconic golden arches—to cement brand identity. And the best ads feature them early and frequently.

In recent years, Ronald McDonald has been put on the backburner and the golden arches have been brought to the forefront as McDonald’s distinctive asset, driving exceptional fluency in ads like McDonald’s #RaiseYourArches campaign. The campaign speaks to the effort McDonald’s has invested in this asset and how it’s paying off—even without direct references to the brand or its products, the ad remains unforgettable, and the brand is clear to consumers. Being playful with assets also creates talk value. McDonald’s engaged a global audience by leaning into an asset which is universally recognized.

Humor Cooks Up Emotional Engagement

QSR advertising is rarely serious, and that’s a good thing given how effective humor is at holding attention and evoking positive emotional reactions from audiences. There are numerous approaches to humor, including but not limited to:

Inversion : Inverting the expected relationship between things or between aspects within things.

: Inverting the expected relationship between things or between aspects within things. Transposition : Replicating or transferring ideas to new surroundings or characters.

: Replicating or transferring ideas to new surroundings or characters. Exaggeration : Making apparent the distortions we see in nascent form.

: Making apparent the distortions we see in nascent form. Repetition: Reinforcing humor through familiar scenarios.

In some instances, brands will lean on their familiar characters or famous faces like athletes, musicians or actors to be the catalyst for humor. Playing up larger-than-life personalities and putting them in unexpected situations can bring the laughs.

An example of the repetition strategy, McDonald’s “It’s Good to be the Driver” ad cleverly taps into humor by repeating a familiar and culturally relevant scenario of the driver requesting French fries from their passengers. This creates a relatable and amusing experience that resonates with viewers.

Balance Appetizing Imagery with Storytelling

Consumers feel very intensely about food, contributing to impulse behavior and short-term action. Research shows that QSR ads create more intense emotional reactions than the average ad, in part thanks to the inclusion of appetizing food imagery that stimulates our senses. But only showcasing products has limited brand-building power. That’s why brands must strike a balance between incorporating product imagery and creative features that capture attention and drive an emotional response. These include scenes unfolding with progression, characters with vitality and agency, dialogue, distinctive assets and music with melody. How can the product be featured as part of a wider, entertaining narrative?

An ad that excelled at this is Burger King’s “Shrimply the Best.” From a melodic opera tone playing, saucy shrimp gracefully flying through the air, and finally, the chef enjoying the tasty treat, this ad perfectly signifies what goes into a strong fast food ad.

Serve Up Cultural Relevance

Culture plays a pivotal role in advertising. Ads tied to relevant events can boost emotional engagement and connect the brand with a specific audience. For example, ads can be tied to sporting events, upcoming holidays, or brand milestones.

Wendy’s “Reggie Miller Shows the Gang How to Celebrate” ad leverages NCAA’s March Madness tournament and former player Reggie Miller, combining humor with one of the most-watched US sporting events. Reggie’s personality and enthusiasm for Wendy’s hamburgers, shouting “there’s the beef” (a nod to the 1989 “Where’s the beef?” ad), lightheartedly celebrates Wendy’s hamburgers with a hint of nostalgia.

Reggie fits the narrative perfectly, bringing his courtside comradery to Wendy’s, making the ad successful. Celebrities can connect a brand with the public, but they alone aren’t enough to drive results. For maximum impact, ensure well-known figures play a natural role within the storyline as Reggie did, transferring his basketball celebrations to a beef celebration.

In QSR marketing and advertising, creative effectiveness is key. Fast food ads aren’t just selling burgers and burritos; they’re crafting emotional narratives that help QSR brands drive mental availability. As the sector evolves, brands that leverage distinctive assets, focus on genuine connections and cultural moments, and showcase humor are more likely to stand out and succeed.