Breakfast was one of the big casualties of the COVID-19 pandemic. With morning commutes disappearing almost overnight, fewer consumers had a reason—or the routine—to grab breakfast on the go. Habits shifted, and the morning daypart fell out of favor across much of the restaurant industry.

Several years removed from the disruption, breakfast appears to be making a comeback. Brands that had once pulled back are leaning back in. Others, like Portillo’s and Dutch Bros, are testing the waters for the first time, signaling renewed interest in the daypart.

So, what’s fueling breakfast’s return?

One key driver could be the increase in office occupancy rates. As more companies reinforce return-to-office policies, mornings are growing busier, with more people out and about—and breakfast traffic is starting to climb. According to an April report from Circana analyzing shifting eating patterns and the influence of workplace trends, 39 percent of consumers now report eating breakfast before 8 a.m.—a five-point increase from 2020. The research firm also found that breakfast was the best-performing daypart earlier this year, clinching 3 percent growth in March across the industry.

Biscuit Belly has experienced the shifting tides of morning routines up close. Founded in 2019, just before the pandemic hit, the brand faced a challenging start as it tried to establish itself during a tough period. Founder and CEO Chad Coulter says Biscuit Belly initially wasn’t focused on off-premises channels, but the pandemic forced a swift pivot, with large catering orders for hospitals in particular becoming a key lifeline.

At the same time, Coulter was also running a wine bar and small plates restaurant. He notes that traffic for the dinner-centric brand bounced back much faster than it did for Biscuit Belly’s “craft casual” breakfast and brunch concept. And while in-store traffic has fully recovered at Biscuit Belly, he says off-premises channels have kept climbing—especially catering, which is now becoming one of the brand’s strongest segments.

“People are starting to go back to the office,” Coulter says. “I feel like we’ve been saying that for five years. It’s been a slow trend, but there’s more and more of a push for that now, and our catering business just continues to grow and grow with that.”

That growth is partly driven by macro trends. Many breakfast and lunch-focused restaurants are seeing catering gains. But Coulter thinks Biscuit Belly’s performance also stands out thanks to a differentiated offering. The chain offers biscuit sandwich bundles, a biscuit and gravy bar, frittatas, french toast bakes, and other premium options that he says go beyond “the same old bagels and cream cheese spreads.”

Coulter says that in markets where catering is available, the momentum is having an outsized impact on the business—supporting brand awareness, driving trial, and feeding back into regular dine-in traffic. He sees catering not just as a revenue stream, but as a growth engine. It introduces the brand to new customers and creates a touchpoint for future visits.

Breakfast is a growing part of Taco Cabana’s business, and not just during the morning hours. President and COO Ulyses Camacho says the all-day breakfast menu is a reliable engine for traffic and sales across every shift for the fast-casual Tex-Mex chain.

When it comes to the morning daypart, Camacho points to the growth in catering as the biggest shift lately. The brand also is finding success in the morning with items that feed more than one person—available at the counter, in the drive-thru, or via digital ordering. It offers boxes that come with a dozen breakfast tacos, available in any combination of bean and cheese, bacon and egg, steak and egg, or chorizo and egg.

Last year alone, the chain sold over 1 million taco boxes across its nearly 150 locations.

“You count the weekend business, and that’s where these boxes really come into play,” Camacho says, pointing to family activities like league games as key occasions where the boxes provide convenience and appeal.

More recently, Taco Cabana introduced smaller taco boxes with six tacos, designed for smaller groups of two or three. Camacho sees these as a value-driven option that hits a sweet spot—allowing groups to get their fill and fuel their day without everyone having to order individual combo meals.

The brand also has been pushing to elevate its breakfast lineup with bolder, more adventurous flavors.

“Think about the flavor profile of a potato and egg taco,” Camacho says. “It’s not very bold. That might be good for a kid, but what about for the parent that wants something spicier?”

That appetite for more flavor is reflected in the success of the Monster Verde Burrito, launched last year. The item combines refried beans, chorizo, egg, bacon, hashbrowns, shredded cheese, and chipotle ranch dressing for a richer taste experience. Building on that, Taco Cabana introduced a new chipotle ranch–based topping earlier this year, designed specifically for breakfast dishes, giving guests the option to add an extra kick to their meal.

Original ChopShop is seeing strong returns from a more streamlined approach to breakfast. The health-focused fast casual recently pared down its morning offerings, removing lower-performing items while extending the availability of top sellers throughout the day.

“Number one, it’s an opportunity to get more variety in other day parts,” says Kyle Frederick, COO of the roughly 30-unit chain. “Number two, because of our menu being so big, there’s an opportunity to simplify. So, during that whole process, we actually took off five items from the breakfast menu and we kept the three highest-selling items on the menu.”

At the same time, the brand launched a build-your-own breakfast bowl that’s quickly become a core menu item. Guests can start with scrambled eggs or egg whites, then layer in vegetables, proteins, and sauces—including more adventurous options like a jalapeno goat cheese spread.

“We had three breakfast bowls that were on the menu prior to the build-your-own breakfast bowl, and they all had a variety of eggs and bases and different vegetables,” Frederick says. “Guests were just modifying that all over the place, so we were like, let’s just give them a menu item that lets them choose their own adventure.”

Frederick says the move taps into what Original ChopShop guests already expect: customizable, better-for-you meals that offer both variety and value.

“The biggest takeaway is that we’re seeing heavy usage on that throughout the day,” he says. “It’s $9, so it’s providing a lot of value to the guests, and that’s clearly what people are looking for right now.”