Emily Lee didn’t grow up dreaming of restaurant ownership—because in the bubble tea shops she loved in Hong Kong, only men held the keys. That changed when she emigrated to the United States, and suddenly, the door cracked open.

She cherished visiting cafés with warm, inviting atmospheres where patrons could let the stress of the world slip away over a sweet treat. Today, this might be called the “third place,” but at the time, Lee simply knew she wanted to create something special.

After settling in the Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia (DMV) area, Lee saw an opportunity to bring a premium bubble tea experience to her new community—one that reminded her of the shops back home. The idea felt daunting; she had rarely seen women-owned businesses and had no blueprint to follow. So, she carved her own path through franchising.

“Starting wasn’t easy. I had moved to a new country with little business experience, but I was determined to make a move,” Lee said. “My parents always encouraged me to follow my passions. No matter how tough things got, I knew that if I kept looking ahead and gave my best, things would eventually fall into place for me.”

Lee partnered with Gong cha, one of the fastest-growing bubble tea concepts in the world—a brand she already knew from Hong Kong. Gong cha’s long-standing relationships with tea farmers in Asia support a seamless farm-to-franchisee supply chain and allow stores to offer up to 600 drink combinations using premium ingredients. In 2018, Lee opened her first Gong cha location in Maryland.

That single store quickly turned into a thriving network. Today, Lee operates 25 Gong cha locations across the DMV area. As a master franchisee, she directly runs 12 stores and oversees 13 sub-franchisees. For Lee, expansion is only part of the mission—supporting her network of franchisees and employees is equally important.

“My leadership style is working very hands-on with my employees and sub-franchisees, both in established and newly opened stores,” Lee said. “It helps me see everyone’s point of view to understand their challenges and best grow the business. I turn all of my experience into a way to support them. It’s more than just expanding a brand—it’s about mentoring and guiding others to success.”

Lee’s leadership is rooted in empathy and open communication. She prioritizes face-to-face interactions, believing they foster stronger camaraderie and teamwork. Rather than leading from an office, she often works behind the counter to better understand store operations and the guest experience.

While this approach is a strength, it also presents challenges—long hours, constant travel, and the need to learn and adapt quickly. Lee, a mother of four—including a set of twins with disabilities—has balanced entrepreneurship and motherhood with grace and resilience.

Her experiences as a mother have profoundly shaped her business approach. She has partnered with local schools and cultural organizations such as the Asian Leadership Group and the Cantonese School of Greater Washington. She also launched Junior Bubble Tea Master Day, a passion project that offers inclusive, interactive programming for children with special needs. During the two-hour event, participants get a behind-the-scenes look at how bubble tea is made at their local Gong cha.

“Food and bubble tea are cultural bonding experiences, and it’s important to practice inclusivity by encouraging hands-on learning for children with special needs,” Lee said. “Being a mother has taught me how to prioritize the well-being of employees and create a support system within the Gong cha community and beyond.”

As bubble tea continues to trend in the U.S., especially among Gen Z, Lee is focused on innovation. She’s exploring seasonal flavors, late-night hours, and new snack offerings, all while staying attuned to consumer demand. But above all, she remains dedicated to community impact.

“My ultimate goal is to make a meaningful impact in communities,” Lee added. “Gong cha is not just a brand—it can be a part of people’s lives.”

Today, Lee is encouraged by the increasing presence of women in the bubble tea industry and inspired by the culture of mentorship that was absent in her youth. She believes that all entrepreneurs—especially women—benefit from strong, supportive networks.

“Finding your network and making connections is important for women who are entering franchising or starting their own business,” Lee said. “But it’s important to remember to stay resilient. Every challenge is a learning opportunity. As long as you’re passionate, it won’t feel like work and you will make an impact on your team and the broader community.”