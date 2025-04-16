Recently, loyalty programs have been heavily emphasized as a way to drive guest retention, however, the key to building lasting loyalty goes beyond offering rewards. Today’s restaurants should shift their perspective on loyalty away from a single program and move to thinking of it as a comprehensive guest satisfaction strategy.

For restaurants that already consider the end-to-end guest experience as key to creating lifelong customers, integrating the right technology to extend or enhance in-person touchpoints is critical. When technology can support the guest experience with ease, speed, personalization, and moments of delight, it can make a big difference. Restaurant operators must meet evolving customer needs by ensuring that every touchpoint, from the moment a guest chooses your restaurant to their post-meal engagement, delivers a great experience.

As consumers, we can all relate to the desire for a fast, easy, and personalized experience. Every touchpoint in a restaurant journey makes up the guest’s experience. Apps, online ordering, call-in ordering, pickup, in-store interactions, delivery, and the meal itself all need to be enjoyable, smooth, and intuitive.

The initial interactions of exploring what a restaurant has to offer and placing an order are the first impressions and getting those right will drive orders and keep guests coming back. There are many ways for customers to interact with restaurants, not limited to in-person transactions. When a customer searches for information about a restaurant, if they cannot quickly find what they need online, they may choose another restaurant altogether.

If the online ordering process isn’t fast, easy and transparent, they are also likely to switch to another restaurant. Up-to-date online store information and a modern online ordering solution are imperative to today’s fast paced consumers, who have high expectations. Similarly when guests skip technology altogether and opt to call in their order, the right customer database and technology prompts can allow staff to quickly identify regulars, take reorders in seconds, or offer them the right option instantly.

Even in a seemingly personal interaction the right technology delivers a great guest experience. No matter whether a customer orders via kiosk, app, website, phone, third-party app, or in-person, it should be quick and easily customizable. An easy ordering experience for the customer paired with the right order for their needs, equals a better experience.

Once an order is placed, customers expect their food to be delivered in a timely manner, either to their home or for pickup at the restaurant. When dining at a restaurant, the staff and servers are able to check in and provide updates, however ensuring that this level of care extends to apps, websites, and third-party services can be challenging.

For pickup and delivery orders, providing real-time order notifications to customers such as “order is being prepared”, “order is out for delivery,” and “order is ready for pickup” can assist with meeting expectations and minimizing frustrations which builds trust. The online ordering experience doesn’t end with notifications, it extends to pick-up and delivery optimizations. This means that poor handoff, unfollowed delivery instructions, or inefficient drive-thru and pickup options all impact not only the quality of the meal, but the quality of service provided.

Lastly, the guest experience expands beyond the dining timeline to capturing guest feedback, following up on that feedback, and maintaining customer engagement. At some point, a guest will encounter a roadblock that negatively impacts their experience, and when this happens they want to be heard. Providing a quick and easy way for guests to leave feedback, either through a text survey or QR code, and creating a sense of community and connection by implementing changes and responding to their concerns goes a long way.

The guest experience continues long after their meal is finished. Email and text message promotions, app discounts and notifications, and social media help restaurants stay top of mind and build brand affinity with their customers.

We are living in an era of rapid technology change and customers expect an effortless and engaging experience. Omnichannel ordering, seamless communications, integrated technology, and personalization are all essential to building a strong, unique, and differentiated guest experience. Choosing the right technology to equip your brand with automations, data, integrated experiences and multiple ways to connect with your guests is the best investment you can make for your business.

When customers feel valued and are consistently provided a fast, easy, and customized experience, they feel confident in your brand to give them what they need every time. That, along with a delicious meal and the right value, is the right formula for turning happy guests into raving fans. In a competitive market, restaurants that invest in strategy to deliver awesome guest experiences will build deep customer loyalty and ensure sustained success.

Bill Mitchell brings more than 30 years of restaurant experience across the US and global markets. Previously, he served as President of Global Operations at Papa Johns, President of Dunkin’ Brands International, and CEO of Cicis Pizza restaurant chain. He currently serves as the Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors at HungerRush.