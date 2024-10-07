After an Easter dinner, Mandy Mack and her boyfriend were driving around their hometown in Iowa when they noticed an A&W restaurant for sale. A year later, the property was still available, and on a whim, they decided to venture into franchising. Mack’s background was unconventional for a franchisee—she held a linguistics degree, and had experience as a dietary aide, hotel front desk clerk, and pantry chef—but she had always harbored a love for food and hospitality.

After co-owning the A&W for over five years, Mack was ready to take the reins of a business entirely her own. By 2023, Orange Leaf, a popular family-friendly frozen yogurt concept, became available in Mason City, Iowa. Attracted by its streamlined operations and simple labor model, she seized the opportunity.

The fulfillment of becoming a small business owner is something Mack doesn’t take for granted. In an industry where most workers and owners are male, she takes pride in being a role model for others.

“This is a privilege I don’t take lightly,” Mack says. “My great-great-aunt was a suffragette who marched for women’s right to vote, and here I am, owning my very own business. She inspires me, and I like to think about how proud she would be to know she made a difference. I’m working to do the same in a male-dominated field.”

In less than a year as an Orange Leaf franchisee, Mack has surpassed her sales expectations and expanded her product line to include frozen yogurt cakes, a popular addition that has increased average check sizes.

But for Mack, success is about more than just sales. Watching her employees flourish under her leadership is the most rewarding aspect of being a business owner. Most of her workers are young, mostly girls, and she takes pride in helping them develop their skills.

“I like to think my role as an owner gives my female employees someone to look up to. I hope it inspires them to advance their careers and be brave enough to take that first step and then run with it,” Mack says. “Starting your own business is scary and takes a lot of grit, hard work, and maybe a little luck, but it’s possible with the right support system.”

In Evansville, Indiana, Allison Phillips is also making her mark as an Orange Leaf franchisee. After earning a degree in marketing, Phillips turned down a full-time job offer to manage her friend’s Orange Leaf location.

“We were supposed to just meet for coffee, but after talking about Evansville and their store, they asked if I’d be interested in running it. I thought it could be a fun opportunity,” Phillips recalls. “I hit the ground running, touching every aspect of the operation. I always treated it like it was mine … It was always an aspiration for me, and I made it happen.”

In 2017, after six years in management, Phillips felt ready to take over as a franchisee. Despite not having a foodservice background, her passion for leadership and eagerness to learn have driven her success.

Both Mack and Phillips were drawn to Orange Leaf’s operational simplicity and attractive labor model. Phillips has leveraged her marketing background to promote the brand’s diverse product offerings and build-your-own dessert experience.

“People are always going to seek out dessert, and we provide an opportunity for guests to create their own,” Phillips says. “I’m big on ensuring my staff provides an exceptional experience that keeps Orange Leaf top of mind for our guests. The products are colorful, fun, and easily marketable.”

One of the biggest challenges Phillips faced in franchising was securing funding, a struggle many in the industry can relate to. According to the 2019 Visa State of Female Entrepreneurship report, 73 percent of women entrepreneurs have experienced difficulty obtaining financial backing for their businesses.

“The best thing I ever did was build a relationship with the bank and surround myself with a good team to guide me through those first few months when I was just getting started,” Phillips shares. “If you’re looking to start a franchise, have people who can guide you … I’m proud of what I’ve been able to accomplish because of all their help.”

Phillips, who is also a mother, says her experiences have helped her connect with Orange Leaf’s target market—women with children coming in to celebrate birthdays, good grades, and after-practice treats. Her ability to relate to her audience has helped her build lasting relationships with both customers and employees.

“When I had my first daughter, a handful of customers brought me baby gifts. I have a grandmother who used to bring her twin daughters here before their soccer games, and now they work for me,” Phillips says. “Orange Leaf has been a stepping stone for many in their work lives, and I’m passionate about teaching them good fundamentals and watching them grow into their professional careers. I love the relationships I’ve been able to foster here.”

Like Mack, Phillips isn’t in a hurry to expand to more locations—she’s focused on pouring her energy into her Evansville shop, making a difference in her community, and most importantly, inspiring the next generation of women-led businesses. “I’d be lying if I said you couldn’t find me and my girls at the store almost every morning,” Phillips says. “My 5-year-old thinks she could clock in and run the show, and my two-year-old is more concerned with what she can get into and eat. They’re like sponges, soaking it all in. I hope they see that their mom can work hard and be successful, and who knows—my girls might be two more women who own businesses in the future.”