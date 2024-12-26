Quick-service restaurants (QSRs) are known for their fast and convenient service. For blind and low-vision customers, however, accessibility challenges can turn convenience into frustration.

The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requires restaurants and other public-facing businesses to provide accessible environments for people with disabilities, including physical spaces and digital tools like websites, self-service kiosks, and devices.

Yet, for many restaurants, meeting these requirements can seem overwhelming. Don’t let this be a challenge because you can improve your customer experience by making your digital content accessible and usable for everyone.

Accessibility Drives Loyalty

A recent survey of over 600 blind and low-vision diners by TPGi—a leading digital accessibility solutions provider—revealed a powerful insight: accessibility impacts loyalty.

An overwhelming 84 percent of respondents said that a restaurant’s accessibility significantly influences their decision to return. Accessible restaurants don’t just meet legal obligations—they build trust, loyalty, and repeat business by creating positive dining experiences for everyone.

Accessible websites, mobile apps, digital kiosks, and payment systems can be game-changers for blind and low-vision customers. These tools enable independence, allowing diners to review menus, place orders, and pay for meals without relying on others. By having inaccessible technology, you are creating barriers that diminish customer satisfaction, deter repeat visits, and leave yourself open to litigation.

From Obligation to Opportunity

ADA compliance isn’t just about avoiding lawsuits; it’s about inclusion. For QSRs, like McDonald’s, creating inclusive dining experiences elevates the customer experience and positions the brand as a leader in accessibility.

Whether it’s ensuring kiosks meet ADA height and reach requirements, adopting screen reader-compatible software, or improving website accessibility, investing in accessibility is an investment in customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Take, for example, Domino’s Pizza. The landmark ADA case against its website and mobile app underscores the importance of digital accessibility. The ruling affirmed that digital tools must be as accessible as physical locations, signaling to QSR operators that compliance must extend beyond brick-and-mortar spaces.

According to TPGi's Senior Vice President, Matt Ater, evaluating a QSR's current digital ADA compliance is a crucial first step in building a plan forward. Beyond mitigating legal risks, accessible businesses tap into a loyal customer base with billions in purchasing power.

“As a person with a disability myself, I can tell you that when people with disabilities find a business that meets their needs, they’re more likely to come back,” says Ater. “Accessibility fosters loyalty.”

Actionable Steps for QSR Operators

To make accessibility a priority, consider these practical steps:

Accessible Websites and Menus: Provide digital and mobile-friendly menus that meet W3C Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.1 standards to ensure compatibility with screen readers.

Mobile App Accessibility: Make sure your app supports accessibility features like screen readers, larger text settings, and voice commands.

Digital Kiosk Accessibility: Implement features like tactile navigation, audio instructions, and kiosk screen reader software.

Staff Training: Equip employees with the knowledge to assist blind and low-vision customers effectively. Empathy and awareness go a long way in creating inclusive environments.

Clear Communication: Ensure menus, signs, and in-restaurant information are available in Braille, large print, or other accessible formats.

Why Accessibility Matters

Accessibility goes beyond meeting legal requirements—it’s about creating welcoming spaces that value every customer. Mobile apps, websites, and kiosks are critical touchpoints for a memorable digital-first dining experience, and prioritizing customer accessibility demonstrates your commitment to inclusion.

For QSRs, prioritizing accessibility isn’t just the right thing to do; it’s a smart business move that opens the door to a loyal yet frequently underserved market segment.

As blind and low-vision diners have shared, accessibility leads to loyalty—and loyalty drives long-term success. To gain deeper insights into the connection between accessibility and customer loyalty, download TPGi’s report, Accessibility Drives Loyalty.

Melissa Morse is a passionate advocate for digital accessibility and an accomplished content creator at TPGi. With expertise spanning accessibility, HR compliance, and recruiting, Melissa brings a unique perspective to her work — bridging the gap between inclusive digital experiences and equitable workplace practices.