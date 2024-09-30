Burger King and “The Addams Family” are getting into the spirit of the season with a new, spooky Halloween menu.

The fast-food giant partnered with Amazon MGM Studio Consumer Products and the animated adaptations of the characters to bring the innovation alive. There are four new menu items, each inspired by one member of “The Addams Family.” The products will be available starting October 10.

Wednesday’s Whopper – Whopper topped with Swiss cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, mayonnaise, ketchup, pickles, and onions all toasted on a purple bun that gets its hue from purple potato topped with black sesame seeds.

– Whopper topped with Swiss cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, mayonnaise, ketchup, pickles, and onions all toasted on a purple bun that gets its hue from purple potato topped with black sesame seeds. Thing’s Rings – Crispy onion rings served in themed packaging of “The Addams Family’s” one-handed helper—Thing.

– Crispy onion rings served in themed packaging of “The Addams Family’s” one-handed helper—Thing. Gomez’s Churro Fries – Crispy, fried churros coated in cinnamon sugar and paired with chocolate dipping sauce.

– Crispy, fried churros coated in cinnamon sugar and paired with chocolate dipping sauce. Morticia’s Kooky Chocolate Shake – Creamy soft serve mixed with chocolate cake batter fudge and topped with black and purple cookie pieces.

“As we’re thinking about our guests, something that’s really important to us is something that relates to the family as a whole,” says Zahra Nurani, Burger King’s vice president of marketing communications. “‘The Addam’s Family’ is just so representative of an interesting family. They’re a quirky family. Authentically true to themselves and just really fits our youthful mentality and who our brand is about.”

In addition to the food, Burger King will release a limited-edition line of King Jr. Meal toys inspired by the various characters from “The Addams Family” animated films.

In previous years, Burger King has used Halloween to unveil the Ghost Pepper Whopper, Ghost Pepper Chicken Fries, and more.

“We know that Halloween is a huge moment and it is something that our guests and our fans love,” Nurani says. “And Burger King has typically done various menu innovations and activated on Halloween. And it really has become anticipated cultural moment for us and gives us an opportunity to really get to lean in and give our guests what they want.”