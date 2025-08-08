Burger King isn’t too worried about the competition.

Without naming names, RBI CEO Josh Kobza told investors Thursday that the chain hasn’t “seen any impact in July from competitor activity” (McDonald’s Snack Wrap returned July 10). The burger giant is instead focused on running its own race, which has gone well over the past few months. Burger King’s comps lifted 1.5 percent in Q2, modestly outperforming the burger QSR segment.

“[We] continue to be really confident in where we’re going with BK,” Kobza said during RBI’s Q2 earnings call. “We’re going to stick to our plan, and we’re excited about the stuff that we have planned for the second half.”

Kobza attributed the positive same-store sales to a three-levered approach—reestablishing relevance with families, reinforcing core brand equities, and meeting the needs of value-minded customers.

The first was achieved by the chain’s “How to Train Your Dragon” platform, which drove its highest King Jr. meal incidents in more than a decade. Meanwhile, Burger King leaned into its core menu by launching “Whopper By You,” a new platform that asks guests to submit their dream Whopper creation. First up was the Barbecue Brisket Whopper.

In terms of value, the brand focused on its $5 Duos and $7 Trios. Kobza noted that Burger King’s percentage of sales coming from value deals has stabilized to around pre-pandemic levels.

“I think if you look back over time within the industry over a long time horizon, the on-deal part of the business tends to be about 30 percent. It will move up, down a couple of points here and there, but that’s relatively consistent. It’s an important part of the business,” Kobza said. “But I think what you’ve seen [Burger King U.S. and Canada president Tom Curtis] and team correctly focused on is making sure we’re focusing on all the important parts. We’re focusing on premium offerings and family offerings. We’re focused on our strongest equity, which is the Whopper, and elevating the Whopper. And we’re focused on making sure that we have relevant and fresh value offerings. I think you got to make sure that you’re doing all three of those.”

When customers enter Burger King stores, they’re welcomed with better operations and throughput. In fact, operating satisfaction for lunch and dinner rose four points year-over-year, reaching the highest levels since the company launched its Reclaim the Flame transformation plan in 2022. Kobza said the progress was driven by improved customer friendliness, food quality, order accuracy, and speed of service. Burger King is also making itself more available; around 1,200 restaurants extended their open time by at least one hour year-over-year.

Stronger operations have led to enhanced profitability. In the past 12 months, “A” operators have generated more than 70 percent higher 4-wall EBITDA on average than the rest of the system.

Reimaging efforts are another driver of profitability. Burger King remains on track to complete roughly 400 remodels this year, which generate average sales uplifts in the mid-teens. Kobza said the store upgrades are “improving brand perception and franchisee profitability, reinforcing the value of our modern image efforts.” Burger King’s near-term goal is to reach 85 to 90 percent modern image by 2028.

“We think it’s really important to the brand to have fresh, modern assets in almost every community you go to across the U.S. And we think getting to around 85 percent in the next few years is still absolutely the right goal,” Kobza said. “I think we continue to be very encouraged by the results we’re seeing from the remodels. The uplifts have been consistent. The guest reaction is great.”

Burger King used its 47 company-run restaurants in Miami—which are comping into the double digits, fueled by mid-single-digit traffic growth—as the example of what the brand is capable of when operations, marketing, and reimaging all align.

“It’s a real example of what the Burger King brand can do when all the pieces come together,” said RBI chairman Patrick Doyle. And I’m confident we’re going to see more of it, because as we execute Reclaim the Flame, more markets should start to look and feel like Miami. And when that happens, it creates a systemwide lift. I’ve seen this before in the industry. There is a moment where everything starts to click and the tide turns. Things just get easier.”

Additionally, Burger King is on the hunt for quality franchisees who can meet its operational and profitability standards.

In 2024, the chain purchased its largest operator, Carrols Restaurants Group, for $1 billion, with the intent of remodeling stores and selling them to several smaller operators “who are local, who are going to be in the restaurants serving the guest every day,” Kobza said. The brand began the refranchising process in Q2, two years ahead of schedule. It signed five candidates to Crown Your Career, a new program supporting potential talent on their journey toward restaurant ownership over a one to three-year period.

“It’s incredibly important for us that all those restaurants go to very good operators,” Kobza said. “That was the intention of the acquisition in the first place was to make sure that those restaurants get remodeled and they’re in the hands of excellent local operators. So we want to make sure that we preserve that intent, but we would like to move it along at a reasonable pace, and we’re happy that we’ve kicked it off already, and we’ll try to keep doing that, keep moving along at as good of a pace as we can over the next couple of years.”

Elsewhere in RBI’s system, Tim Hortons Canada saw same-store sales lift 3.6 percent in Q2, its 17th straight quarter of positive growth. The increase was balanced between average check and traffic, supported by positive sales across all dayparts, including a 5 percent lift in the morning. Additionally, speed of service improved across all dayparts and guest satisfaction rose more than four points year-over-year to its highest level since RBI began tracking it in 2018.

Popeyes U.S. same-store sales fell 0.9 percent. The chain saw sequential improvement in comps throughout the quarter thanks to a pickle menu and the launch of $3.99 wraps. Firehouse Subs’ comps fell 0.8 percent, but new restaurant openings are performing above the system average.