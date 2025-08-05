It’s a perpetual challenge to meet staffing needs in a quick-serve restaurant. Yet there’s an easy answer some owners haven’t tried. Hiring temporary workers to scale staff during busy times or find team members who fit your work culture.

Often, we hear QSR owners push back on why it won’t work. And often the push back is simply one of five myths.

People in temp jobs can’t find other work Good temp workers are hard to find Temporary workers disrupt permanent staff Temp workers cost more than permanent employees There aren’t staffing companies for the QSR industry

Myth No. 1: People in temp jobs can’t find other work

A growing part of the work force is choosing to work in temporary, gig, or alternative jobs in preference, or addition, to permanent, full-time employment. For many, the ability to choose when and where they work is the biggest advantage. Others cite the opportunity to work in a variety of settings as a plus, even a resume builder. Being able to get hired and start working quickly is another draw.

Generational shifts in attitudes toward work are driving much of the move toward temporary or alternative employment. Members of Generation X (born 1965 to 1980) saw much more job instability and corporate downsizing than their predecessors, the Baby Boomers. They lost the expectation of a permanent, lifetime job and began seeking out alternatives. The Millennials, Gen Yers, and Gen Zers who have followed increasingly favor work-life balance, schedule flexibility, and opportunities to grow outside of work, leading to increased interest in temporary employment.

Myth No. 2: Good temp workers are hard to find

There are good temporary workers in the marketplace. The key to finding them is building a relationship with a trusted staffing partner that specializes in your industry. The best agencies are continually recruiting talent, so they have a pipeline full of high-quality potential candidates.

A staffing agency should be a true partner always on the lookout for workers who meet clients’ needs. And because many of their candidates prefer temp to permanent work, the agency will be ready at short notice to staff candidates who want to pick up shifts.

Myth No. 3: Temp workers disrupt permanent staff

With good management, temporary workers make the jobs of permanent staff easier, not harder. It all comes down to how the temps are onboarded and how expectations are communicated to everyone on staff.

Temporary employees need to have clear instructions about their job responsibilities and a direct supervisor who can answer questions. Permanent staff need to know that temp workers are there to lessen their workload; after all, one of the biggest reasons for using temporary workers is to reduce overwork and burnout of permanent staff.

Myth No. 4: Temp workers cost more than permanent workers

Business owners consistently underestimate how much it costs to recruit and hire a new employee. According to the Society of Human Resource Management (SHRM), the average cost to hire is nearly $4,700.

Usually, that expense has to be absorbed by the employer, but when working with a staffing partner, the agency pays those costs. Rather than maintaining a too-large staff that is often idle, the client pays only for the employees they need, when they need them.

Myth No. 5: All staffing companies are alike

This myth couldn’t be further from the truth. Temporary staffing agencies vary widely in terms of their experience, expertise in certain industries, and the way they classify their employees.

Clients should look for a staffing partner with deep experience in their field that wants to develop a long-term working relationship. It’s also important to choose a partner that classifies their workers as W-2 employees, not independent contractors. Agencies providing W-2 employees pay their payroll taxes, workers’ compensation insurance, unemployment insurance, and any applicable benefits. On the other hand, agencies that provide independent contractors (like many app-based services) don’t—potentially leaving their clients open to fines and penalties for misclassification of workers.

Give temps a try

Temporary workers can help even out the workflow for busy QSRs. They can reduce the need for overtime by permanent staff, which often leads to burnout and can contribute to turnover. Some may end up being such a good fit that they become permanent staff after their temp assignment is over. With all these advantages of temporary employees, it’s a good time to give them a try.

George Lessmeister is CEO and founder of LGC Hospitality, a national staffing firm headquartered in Indianapolis. LGC has offices in over 40 U.S. cities. Team members work with hotel and restaurant leadership to place executives and temporary workers.