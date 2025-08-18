Most Fuzzy’s Taco Shop locations come with a full bar, and it’s not unusual to see guests pairing tacos with a margarita. Alcohol typically makes up about 20 percent of Fuzzy’s sales—a strong base, but the brand sees plenty of opportunity to grow it further.

Patrick Kirk, president and CMO of Fuzzy’s, says many fast casuals are figuring out how to fold alcohol into their models in a way that feels natural and doesn’t undermine operations or service flow. Fuzzy’s is especially focused on “the social aspect that comes with consuming alcohol.”

“We’re very cognizant of the transactional nature of what fast casual can be, but we’d rather be more hospitable and welcoming, with guests having conversations and interacting with our team,” Kirk says. “That’s why we have bartenders in most of our restaurants. But I think from a service model standpoint, we can still improve the way in which you transact for an alcoholic beverage.”

Typically, guests order their first drink at the cashier. If they want another, they have to get back in line and pay again. “That’s not always convenient or socially conducive, and it’s adding extra steps for the guests,” Kirk says. “I think fast casual in general has to solve for that and account for that if they truly want to unlock the full potential of their alcohol sales.”

Fuzzy’s is on a journey to elevate its game in the bartending space, exploring whether it can offer more custom cocktails in a broader menu that includes not just margaritas and tequila, but also drinks with whiskey, rum, and vodka, and break some of the barriers between fast casual and full service. That vision is already coming to life with Fuzzy’s Tacos and Margs, which debuted in June in Sugar Land, Texas. The new restaurant includes a streamlined menu, new taco creations, and a beverage lineup that puts the bar front and center.

Unlike traditional Fuzzy’s locations, where guests order at the counter and collect their food at a pickup window, the Sugar Land restaurant offers tableside service—a move designed to encourage people to linger and order more drinks. New beverages introduced in Sugar Land feature cocktails like the Paloma ‘Rita, dunked with a bottle of grapefruit Jarritos, Watermelon ‘Rita, and frozen creations like the Fuzz Driver and Double Rum Daiquiri.

Eduardo Porto Carreiro, VP of beverage at Rocket Farm Restaurants, has learned a lot about the benefits, challenges, and special considerations that come with offering alcohol in a quick-service format. The bar is a staple of Little Rey, the only limited-service concept in Rocket Farm’s portfolio. The restaurant’s menu is inspired by Northern Mexico — grilled chicken, loaded tacos, queso fries — and, of course, margaritas. It has locations in Atlanta as well as Houston, Texas and Raleigh, North Carolina.

It doesn’t have a full bar. Porto Carreiro calls it a “very focused and curated program”—a small selection of margaritas, a couple of draft beers, a dozen or so packaged beers, and, recently, ranch water options. Beverages account for around 17–20 percent of total sales at Little Rey, and about two-thirds of that comes from alcohol.

The drink program was designed from the outset as a core part of the brand’s identity, but it’s a bit different from Rocket Farm’s other, full-service concepts.

“You need to take a different approach, given that the word ‘quick’ is in the name of this category of dining,” Porto Carreiro says. “You have to make sure that you have speedy execution, and you have to make sure that everything is consistent. That’s where you have to truly dial in your recipes and your execution for your cocktails.”

With beer, it’s a simple pour or a pop of a can—fast and effortless. But making a Margarita taste just as good and fresh as it would at a Mexican restaurant across town? That was a key challenge. Little Rey didn’t compromise on using real lime juice. Instead, it makes a pseudo lime cordial—water, sugar, juice, and husks—to bring a pure, fresh, limey flavor to the cocktail.

“We also include salt in the mix so that you have that great balance and that—given that we’re not salting the rims at Little Rey—you have that whiff or echo of saltiness to finish off the cocktail, which is super yummy,” Porto Carreiro says.

Keeping the menu small and curated makes service faster and more consistent, he adds. The key for Little Rey has been focusing on a small selection of really good drinks instead of spreading things too thin.

“One of the things that we’ve been working on at all of our restaurants is, how do we make this as hospitable as possible? Even at some of our white tablecloth restaurants, we’ve been cutting back our selections, because we find that if someone’s spending five or 10 minutes reviewing a wine list, they’re not spending that time with the people that they came to have dinner with,” Porto Carreiro says. “Similarly, if you’re rolling into a restaurant like Little Rey and looking up at the menu, you’re kind of stuck there for a minute if you have more than a handful of options, unless you already know exactly what you want.”

Tapster is creating a new way to combine quick-service fare with alcohol. It’s a self-pour tasting room with 40–60 taps offering beer, cider, wine, cocktails, hard seltzer, kombucha, and non-alcoholic drinks.

“If a guest wants to try something, they put their card by the screen above the tap, and then they get charged as they pour,” says founder and CEO Roman Maliszewski. “The beauty is that we really promote sampling and trying different things. I always say it’s the Froyo of drinks.”

The concept draws on fundamentals of the quick-service model—putting control in the hands of the guest, letting them customize their experience, and using technology to cut back on the number of employees required per shift. But that doesn’t diminish the social side of going out for a drink.

“Oftentimes people hear self-pour and they think that nobody is going to talk to each other, that they’re just going to get their drinks themselves and sit around,” says Maliszewski. “We’ve actually seen the opposite, where folks are interacting with a lot of different people, especially on the tap wall. You see somebody with a drink that looks interesting, or they’re pouring from a tap you want, and it’s so easy to engage with them.”

Tapster adds communal tables and stadium seating to foster interaction. And with less time pouring drinks, its team focuses on hospitality by talking with guests, making recommendations, and adding a human touch.

Food plays a role in tying the experience together, whether it’s small items made in a convection oven, fresh popcorn, or food from nearby restaurants. Tapster strategically picks locations close to food spots and partners with them. QR codes on tables let guests order directly from a nearby restaurant, and their food is delivered right to their seats—a convenient way to keep people comfortable and lingering.

“My philosophy is that you’re providing food and walking it over, and my guests are staying longer, so I don’t take any royalty from the food partners that we use,” Maliszewski says.

Tapster is growing nationally through franchising, making a big push to bring in strong operators and plant flags in new markets across the country. Looking ahead, Maliszewski says that as the company expands, it would be a natural fit to find a quick-service restaurant that can grow alongside it and form a partnership that could help both brands scale together.