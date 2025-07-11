The beverage sector has housed some of the fastest-risers in recent years, from Dutch Bros’ race past 1,000 units to 7 Brew opening 141 net locations in a single year. At the top, Starbucks, despite all its challenges, opened the most stores of any restaurant chain in America in 2024 at net 589. Dunkin’ also expanded by 188 and the aforementioned Dutch Bros opened 151. Tropical Smoothie expanded by 143.

The only other quick-serves, among the top 50 by systemwide sales, to eclipse expansion of 140 restaurants, year-over-year, were Chick-fil-A (145), Taco Bell (199), Chipotle (273), Domino’s (160), Wingstop (278), and Jersey Mike’s (313).

One legacy player, Caribou Coffee, isn’t developing as quickly, but has continued to evolve. JAB Holding acquired the 1992-founded brand in 2012 for $340 million. Six years later, JAB created the multi-brand platform “Panera Brands” to combine its largest acquisition—Panera for $7.5 billion in 2017—with Caribou and Einstein Bagel Bros, the latter of which it added in 2014 for $374 million.

The notion was, at least from the surface, this umbrella arrangement would form the foundation of a public company. This hasn’t materalized and Caribou and Einstein Bros were even reportedly shopped, with private equity firms and operators showing interest. That, too, didn’t come together. JAB, also the owner of Krispy Kreme, Pret a Manger, Espresso House, Bruegger’s, Manhattan Bagel, Keurig Dr. Pepper, JDE Peet’s, and others, tapped former Restaurant Brands International CEO Jose Cil in May as chairman of its restaurant concepts. So it remains seen what comes next. Caribou made a leadership change of its own in March, with Scott Kennedy, CFO since October 2019, taking on the interim role. He succeeded John Butcher, who had been with the brand for eight years. Kennedy, like Butcher, carries experience from Target Corporation—14 years in his case, most recently as president of financial and retail services (Butcher, promoted to CEO in January 2019, spent 20 years at the shopping giant).

Caribou’s growth has been a story in motion for a while. In January 2024, Caribou agreed to a $260 million deal to license its brand in the CPG and foodservice channels to JDE Peet’s. This included the transfer of Caribou’s roasting operations in Minnesota and its office coffee and foodservice contracts. Why Caribou did this, it said then, boiled down to zeroing focus on core retail coffeehouses. JDE got the chance to expand its premium coffee portfolio in North America (it could now manufacture, market, and sell Caribou’s CPG and foodservice coffee products outside retail locations, while also supplying coffee to Caribou stores) and Caribou was left in a stronger position to deliver customer experience and execute at the store level.

Three years earlier, Caribou expanded its franchise program, marking the first time interested candidates could own and operate traditional locations in the U.S. Caribou inked its first multi-unit deal with Mike Mariola Restaurants in March 2022, an agreement that promised growth in Ohio. The first opened November 17, 2022, in Wooster.

As of April 2023, Caribou said it had deals in place totaling some 300 locations and a path to double domestic coffeehouses “in the coming years.”

What a “coffeehouse” meant to Caribou began to change, too. The brand introduced a “Cabin” model in 2019—a prototype that started as a 600-square-foot drive-thru with a walk-up window and no indoor seating. It had a full coffee bar, limited food menu, and outside patio seating/dining. Caribou opened five in late 2019, four in 2020, and 13 in 2021 to get it going, with the 30th company-run version landing in October 2022. Caribou corporate then opened 23 in 2022, 13 in 2023, and seven in 2024. Additionally, the first franchised Cabin arrived in late 2022, with three launching in 2023, and two in 2024.

Caribou’s most prevalent model, though, remains the “Chalet,” which is about 1,500 square feet and includes full offerings. They operate with or without drive-thrus, but the company expects all new franchised versions to include the capability. These range from suburban to urban, to central business districts, offices, airports, malls, and some grocery store locations.

Caribou built six company run Chalets in 2024, while franchisees added two.

Overall, Caribou expanded by net seven locations in the U.S. in 2024 to reach 487 restaurants (there are roughly 800 globally). That rate moved back into the green after a decline of four last year following growth of 24 net in 2022. Last year’s development included five net on the franchised side (from 147 to 152) and two corporate (333 to 335).

Caribou franchisees opened 14 restaurants, terminated three, didn’t renew one, and ceased five others for “other reasons.” The company portfolio, which it calls “affiliate owned,” comprised 13 openings alongside 11 closures.

Going forward, Caribou projects (not inclusive of potential closures) 25 new corporate restaurants in 2025 and 12 franchised openings.

In addition to the two formats, Caribou shares sales results in its FDD for non-traditional franchised Kiosk Coffeehouses, with and without a drive-thru. There were 131 active units as of December 31, 2024 that recorded sales for the full fiscal year. The airport stores were among the highest-performing in the system, in terms of average sales.

This next chart shows sales volumes for traditional franchised Coffeehouses, of which there were seven.

Now, breaking down the main formats in the company-owned Drive-Thru Chalet and Cabin Coffeehouse locations.

And cash-flow rates.

And expense distribution.

Here’s a snapshot of how stores were performing in 2022:

And 2021:

As mentioned, Caribou has a lot of transformation ahead. It opened its first standalone coffeehouse and drive-thru in Texas in June. The corporate restaurant in the DFW suburb of Watauga is the second Caribou in the state, joining an airport franchise. A third—in Grapevine—is planned for later 2025. More broadly, it’s part of a previously announced shift by the company to spread deeper into the Southeast and open in states that haven’t seen new Caribous in more than a decade.

That includes an April press release around eight new coffeehouses in Georgia—a state it made its debut in 1995. These Atlanta metro openings include Griffin, Athens, Woodstock, Smyrna, Lawrenceville, Snellville, Augusta, and Covington, and follow four Georgia openings in 2024.

Currently, there are drive-thrus in Atlanta, Kennesaw, and Milton. Development in 2024 included four Caribous in North Carolina and two in Florida.

The multi-format approach offers Caribou flexibility by market and operator profile. The investment needed to begin operation of a Cabin ranges from $606,100 to $1.429 million (excluding lease). That includes $40,000–$50,000 paid to the company. A Kiosk Coffeehouse ranges from $279,100 to $703,000 (also excluding lease) and $25,000–$35,000 paid upfront. The Chalet runs from $864,100 to $1.429 million ($40,000–$50,000 fee).

Kiosks can be anywhere from 300 to 1,000 square feet; Cabins 600 square feet; and Chalets 1,600 to 2,000.

The company’s net sales (in thousands) were $1,061,964 million in 2023, up from $1,051,477 the year earlier and $969,691 in 2022. Net income (in thousands) slid a bit to $55,963 from $57,740. It was $48,684 the prior year.

During 2024, the company received $22,610,680 in revenue from purchases made by licensees, which represented 77 percent of total revenue of $29,364,016.