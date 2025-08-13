Hyphen, the company behind Chipotle’s automated make line prototype, has landed a $10 million investment from CAVA.

The funding is structured with an initial $5 million contribution and an additional $5 million available under terms that have not been disclosed.

This marks CAVA’s first major investment in automation, and it underscores how major public fast-casual brands are increasingly prioritizing tech investments that save on labor while boosting operational capacity.

Chipotle is a previous investor in Hyphen and has worked with the company for several years.

Earlier this year, executives at Chipotle signaled the tech would be back in stores for testing this summer after undergoing some upgrades and enhancements. Meanwhile, Sweetgreen has been drawing attention with its Infinite Kitchen, which the company spotlighted during its Q2 earnings call last week. Stores equipped with the Infinite Kitchen are seeing higher average unit volumes, improved customer satisfaction, greater order accuracy, and faster throughput.

CAVA does not plan to automate its front-of-house make line and is instead exploring the technology only for its secondary back-of-house make line, which handles digital orders and represents roughly 37 percent of its business. While the company plans a pilot program, no stores are testing the system yet.

“We’ve looked at a lot of different automation companies, and we’re familiar with the space,” CAVA CEO Brett Schulman told analysts during the company’s Q2 earnings call on Tuesday. “We look at it as: How do we make our restaurants easier to run? How do we free up our team members to deliver human connection?”

Schulman also highlighted the potential for automation to improve the brand’s multichannel operations. One area in particular—digital order accuracy—stands out as a major opportunity.

“We know that on the digital channel, our guest priorities are convenience, speed, and accuracy,” Schulman said. “This is where automation can come and deliver that on behalf of our team members… and alleviate some of the labor requirements on those second make lines to free that labor component up to be able to interact with our guests, be in the dining room, be on the main serving line in the restaurant, and deliver that human connection.”

Hyphen said it will use the new funding to scale production with its contract manufacturing partner, Re:Build Manufacturing, co-founded by former Amazon Worldwide Consumer CEO Jeff Wilke. For nationwide deployment and support, Hyphen has chosen RICOH as its field service partner.