CAVA wasn’t immune to the pressures weighing on much of the restaurant industry in the second quarter. But even in one of its most challenging periods since going public, the fast casual is still outperforming peers.

While Chipotle and Sweetgreen posted same-store sales declines of 4 percent and 7.6 percent, respectively, CAVA’s comps rose 2.1 percent. That marks the brand’s lowest comps result since its IPO two years ago and only the second time it has posted single-digit growth. It’s also a steep drop from the 10.8 percent lift in Q1, which itself was down from 21.2 percent in Q4 of 2024.

The modest Q2 increase came primarily from menu pricing and product mix, with traffic roughly flat. Same-restaurant sales climbed 16.5 percent on a two-year basis and 34.7 percent on a three-year basis. Restaurant-level profit was $73.3 million, or 26.3 percent of revenue, versus $61.3 million, or 26.5 percent, a year ago—a 19.6 percent increase.

While many limited-service brands are facing softer demand as consumers rein in discretionary spending, CFO Tricia Tolivar said that hasn’t been the case for CAVA.

“We’re operating in a very fluid and choppy macro economic environment, but we’ve been fortunate in that we haven’t seen our consumers behave differently,” she told QSR, noting that premium attachments remain strong, add-on incidents are still rising, and both digital and delivery orders are up year-over-year. “And then when we look at the performance of our restaurants based on income cohort, we’re seeing no shifts. In fact, we continue to see strength in that lower income cohort overall. There’s definitely a fog over the consumer, but we haven’t seen anything that gives us any cause for concern.”

Tolivar said the comps slowdown was more about tough year-over-year comparisons. The company entered Q2 with strong momentum, but results decelerated in June, partly due to the timing of last year’s steak launch—a protein she said filled a “meaningful gap” on the menu and outperformed expectations when it launched last summer.

At the same time, CAVA experienced a new dynamic from the strength of its 2024 new restaurant class. Those locations opened far ahead of projections, with volumes high enough to generate first-year cash-on-cash returns above 40 percent—already hitting second-year targets.

“Due to the robust nature of some of the results in that class, those locations are experiencing some negative overall comps and impacting same-restaurant sales for us,” Tolivar said. “All of that is a new dynamic from a honeymoon experience for us, and one that we’re going to keep a close eye on.”

CAVA opened 16 net new units in Q2, bringing its total to 398. Those stores, as well as the 15 that opened in Q1, are trending even stronger than the class before them, with first-year AUVs projected above $3 million versus a $2.3 million target and new restaurant productivity of roughly 109 percent.

The company on Tuesday lowered its full-year comps growth outlook to 4-6 percent, down from a prior range of 6-8 percent. Executives noted same-store sales already were improving by the end of Q2 and have continued to track upward in Q3.

There’s also plenty in the pipeline for the back half of the year. Chicken shawarma, tested in Dallas and Tampa since April with strong results, will launch systemwide as an LTO in early fall. The all-white meat option is designed to meet demand for proteins that balance health and flavor. Similarly, salmon is in market testing under the company’s stage-gate process.

CAVA is also building on the popularity of its pita chips with a cinnamon sugar variety—featuring sprouted grain chips dusted with cinnamon, sugar, and cardamom, served with honey for dipping—debuting this fall.

The platform plays into the company’s often-repeated broader goal of deepening personal relationships with guests as it scales. Earlier this year, it introduced a new brand character, Peter Chip, by gifting rewards members a free order of pita chips. Peter Chip returned this summer for a solstice promotion that became the chain’s second-highest day ever for app downloads and digital revenue.

“By building on Peter Chip’s journey, we’re creating narrative continuity that deepens guest relationships and reinforces the emotional connection at the heart of our brand,” CEO Brett Schulman said.

Earlier this week, the company launched a promotion featuring four Peter Chip plushies as part of a limited-edition Hot Harissa Meal. Schulman said the plushies give guests a piece of CAVA to take home and tap into cultural trends around collectibles.

“This is a long-term brand building exercise and something that people can get excited about and drive conversation and drive awareness—and we’ve seen that,” he said.

Other initiatives include a major milestone for the effort to make CAVA’s dining rooms more inviting for dine-in occasions. The brand’s Project Soul prototype will be complete by fall with all 2026 openings featuring the full design package.

Behind the scenes, CAVA continues expanding its Connected Kitchen initiative. A new kitchen display system, now in 95 locations and expected to reach 270 by year’s end, has improved order accuracy and guest communication. TurboChef ovens are being installed chainwide to boost speed and consistency, and AI-powered camera vision technology—tested over several quarters—is slated for 21 additional restaurants.

CAVA also announced an investment in Hyphen, a company developing automated make lines to improve speed and efficiency. The chain will pilot the equipment in the coming quarters on its second digital make line.

“As with all of our operational initiatives, this investment is rooted in our belief that technology should enhance, not replace the human experience,” Schulman said.

To that end, the company is rolling out a talent development strategy to strengthen the employee lifecycle. Starting in 2026, general managers will be eligible for annual equity compensation to foster an owner-operator mindset and reinforce their role in driving operations and culture. CAVA is also gearing up for the introduction of a new assistant general manager position, with a November rollout expected to reach roughly two-thirds of restaurants within six months.