CAVA’s streak of rapid same-store sales growth is showing signs of moderation. Comps rose 1.9 percent in the third quarter, down slightly from 2.1 percent in the prior period. That marks the brand’s second consecutive quarter of single-digit comp growth and only the third time since going public in 2023 that it hasn’t reached double digits.

CEO Brett Schulman told investors the Q3 lift came primarily from pricing and mix shifts rather than traffic, which was largely flat during the period.

The results show the chain isn’t immune to the broader slowdown hitting fast casual. Chipotle has posted two straight quarters of same-store declines, while Wingstop’s once-hot comps have cooled sharply. After years of steady growth, 2025 is proving a tougher environment for many quick-service and fast-casual brands.

Still, CAVA’s context is different from many peers. The Mediterranean fast casual is lapping exceptionally strong results from the end of fiscal 2024. While much of the industry saw sales growth taper off late last year, CAVA’s performance accelerated throughout. Comps rose 14.4 percent in Q2 2024 with traffic up 9.5 percent, 18.1 percent in Q3 with traffic up 12.9 percent, and 21.2 percent in Q4 with traffic up 15.6 percent. The momentum began to moderate in Q1 of 2025, with comps increasing 10.8 percent and traffic 7.5 percent.

On a two-year stack, same-restaurant sales rose 350 basis points to 20 percent in the most recent quarter, which ended in early October. The three-year comparison remained steady at 34.1 percent.

Schulman noted that since 2019, overall restaurant sales across the industry have expanded, but total transactions have shrunk. That’s a trend that CAVA has bucked. The company has continued to gain share by keeping its menu accessible, taking roughly half the price increases of peers and maintaining prices nearly 10 percent below the broader consumer price index.

He acknowledged, though, that consumers are feeling stretched, particularly younger guests who are tightening their discretionary spending.

“We don’t want to overstate the challenges of the consumer, but you can look at the data,” Schulman said. “They’re clearly out there, whether it’s student loan repayment, consumer sentiment, just the inflationary pressures all around them, whether it’s health care costs or housing costs. Gen Z unemployment is twice the national average.”

He added that diners in the 25–35 age range have slowed their visit frequency compared with last year.

“It’s not necessarily that they’re so challenged with us,” Schulman said. “It’s just that they don’t have the vigor or the frequency of occasions that they did last year. And that’s why it’s incumbent upon us to continue to double down on our experience and our value proposition and make sure we’re communicating that effectively.”

CAVA doesn’t plan to join the growing wave of discounting across the category. Schulman described today’s landscape as “the most intense discount environment since the Great Recession,” but said the brand remains committed to long-term brand health over short-term promotions.

Instead, the company is focused on improving the in-store experience. Its new design concept, known as Project Soul, brings softer lighting, warmer tones, and more comfortable seating to enhance hospitality. The format has debuted in markets like Miami and Chicago and will continue rolling out to new openings.

CAVA also plans to be measured with pricing in 2026, signaling that any increases will be minimal and smaller than those taken this year.

“We’re not oblivious to the commentary about the $20 lunch,” Schulman said, referring to consumer criticism around fast-casual price points. “But the reality is you can get a chicken bowl at CAVA with all the toppings included, three different spreads, grains and greens for $10.65 to our highest price of $12.95 in New York City. That’s a sub-$13 bowl in the most expensive market, not a $20 lunch.”

Menu innovation will remain another core growth driver. Earlier this quarter, CAVA rolled out its latest protein, chicken shawarma, which met expectations with strong engagement and healthy adoption across the system. The company is now testing salmon, its first seafood option, and Schulman said early results have been encouraging. If the pilot continues to perform, a systemwide launch could follow next spring.

The salmon dish also leverages the chain’s new TurboChef ovens, which are now in all 415 locations. Meanwhile, CAVA is expanding the use of its new kitchen display system, installed in 200 restaurants so far and expected to reach 350 by year-end. The brand is also growing its catering test, which began in Houston and will expand to a second market in the months ahead.

Schulman said both the kitchen technology upgrades and new operational roles are designed to reinforce execution and guest experience. To that end, the company recently unveiled a new “Flavor Your Future” initiative, a broad team development program focused on leadership and career growth. One early piece is a new assistant general manager role, aimed at ensuring stronger leadership coverage in each restaurant and developing future GMs as the brand scales. Currently, about 20 percent of leaders are ready for immediate promotion, and another 50 percent are on track with additional training.

The chain’s broader effort to strengthen personal connections with guests continues as well. Since relaunching its rewards program last year, membership has climbed roughly 36 percent. The platform now includes tiered status levels—Sea, Sand, and Sun—each with distinct perks and experiences, as well as a status-matching initiative to attract new members. The program also features an expanded catalog of seasonal offers and engagement opportunities.

Total revenue at CAVA in Q3 rose 20 percent to $289.8 million. AUVs increased to $2.9 million from $2.8 million a year earlier, though net income declined to $14.7 million from $17.9 million.

The chain opened 17 net new restaurants during the quarter, bringing its footprint to 415. New-unit productivity continues to exceed expectations, with this year’s class trending above $3 million in average volumes.

Looking ahead, the company expects to open between 68 and 70 new restaurants in fiscal 2025. It narrowed its same-store sales outlook to 3–4 percent, down from prior guidance of 4–6 percent, and slightly trimmed its margin and adjusted EBITDA expectations to reflect near-term cost pressures.