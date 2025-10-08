Our latest episode of the QSR CEO to CEO: Behind the Counter series features two industry mavens in Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream’s Tom Sacco and BRIX Holdings’ leader Sherif Mityas. Sacco was named CEO in 2021, coming over with more than three decades of experience, including roles at Red Robin, BJ’s Restaurants, Ponderosa, and Ghirardelli Chocolate & Ice Cream Shoppes. Mityas was appointed CEO of multi-concept BRIX in 2022. He once served as chief experience officer of TGI Fridays and CEO of Hollywood Video/Movie Gallery.

The two restaurant veterans chatted about a host of topics in this wide-ranging conversation, from value to experience to why some chains are thriving and others are struggling. Like always, we provided each executive three mystery questions, turned our camera off, and let them take the reins. The result was another candid look inside the sector and what it takes to lead from the top.

